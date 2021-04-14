Oscars 2021: Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Bong Joon Ho & others to present Academy Awards

After being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards are set to telecast on April 25. Recently, the official Twitter handle of the Academy Awards announced the list of the presenters who will give away the Oscar Awards this year. The academy announced an ‘ensemble cast" of 15 presenters this year.

Academy Awards announces the list of presenters

Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Zendaya will be presenting at the Oscars 2021. The 93rd Oscars will be held at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite.” Don't miss our amazing ensemble cast of presenters! Live on Sunday, April 25 on @ABCnetwork at 8 PM EDT / 5 PM PDT. #Oscars,” the Twitter handle read.

Don't miss our amazing ensemble cast of presenters! Live on Sunday, April 25 on @ABCnetwork at 8PM EDT / 5PM PDT. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NQil1iTwUF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 12, 2021

The awards ceremony is generally held in February but since we are living amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers had to push the ceremony to a later date. The nominations for the Oscars 2021 were virtually announced recently by couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. A total of nine actors of colour are nominated across the four acting categories which are first for The Academy Awards. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s production The White Tiger is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Meanwhile, David Fincher’s Mank lead the 93rd Academy Awards nominations with 10, including Best Picture and acting nods for Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried. Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, Minari, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and The Father were among the others to be among the maximum nominations.

(Image credit: AP)