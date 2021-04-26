Oscars 2021: List Of All The History-making Wins Like Anthony Hopkins And Chloé Zhao

The Oscars 2021 was held in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station, on April 25, 2021. The Oscars 2021 winners included several names like Chloe Zhao, Frances McDormand, Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-Jung. There were some history-making wins this year. Here is a list of all the Oscars winners that created history in their fields.

History-making wins at Oscars 2021

Chloé Zhao’s became the first woman of colour to win the best director

China's Chloé Zhao became the first woman of colour to win the best director for her film Nomadland. Kathryn Bigelow who had directed The Hurt Locker was the first woman to win the award 11 years ago. Thus Chloé Zhao created history by being the second woman to ever win the Oscars as a director. Nomadland featured Frances McDormand. The story is about a woman who leaves her hometown after her husband's death and travels across the US.

Frances McDormand won the Best Actress prize which marks her third Oscar

The Oscars 2021 winners also include the lead actress of Nomadland, Frances McDormand. This is her third Oscar win as the Best Actress. In 1997 she bagged the Oscars for Best Actress for the film Fargo and in 2018 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The actor played the role of a houseless woman who roams in the US.

Anthony Hopkins became the oldest actor to win Oscars

Anthony Hopkins won the Oscars for Best Actor for his film The Father. Anthony Hopkins' Oscar wins also include the Best Actor award in 1992 for the film The Silence of the Lambs. In The Father, he was seen playing the role of a father named Anthony. The film revolved around an ageing man who has to deal with his loss of memory. It also featured actors like Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams.

Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn is the first Korean actor to win Best Supporting Actress

Veteran Korean actor Yuh-Jung Youn became the first-ever Korean actor to win an Oscar. She is also the second Asian woman to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Miyoshi Umeki being the first one in 1957. Minari was directed by Lee Isaac Chung and features Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton. Yun-Jung Youn was seen portraying the role of Soon-Ja.

Other major wins

The film Another Round became the fourth Danish film to win Oscar for Best International Film. Whereas Tenet director Christopher Nolan won his third Oscar for the VFX in his film. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's makeup and hair artists Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first black women to win Oscar.

