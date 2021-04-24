Oscars 2021: List Of Movies That Are Up For Oscar Nominations In Best Picture Category

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists for the Oscars 2021 in nine categories, including International Film, Documentary Feature, Music Score and Song, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, and Shorts. At the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, eight outstanding films will compete for the highly coveted best picture trophy. Talking about the same, here’s a look at the eight films that are up for the best picture award.

Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal is a 2019 drama musical film helmed by Darius Marder. The story follows a heavy metal drummer whose life is turned upside down as he starts to lose his hearing. The film stars Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Mathieu Amalric, Domenico Toledo and Chelsea Lee in lead roles. The movie went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and audiences for its acting skills and storyline.

Mank

Mank is a 2020 biographical comedy-drama film helmed by David Fincher. The film stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins in lead roles. As he races to finish the screenplay for Citizen Kane, scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz re-examines 1930s Hollywood (1941).

Minari

The 2020 film Minari is a drama film written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. The film stars Steven Yeun, Yeri Han and Alan S. Kim in lead roles. The story follows a Korean American family as they relocate to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream. They discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home as they face the hardships of their new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks.

Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman is a 2020 crime, drama, thriller helmed by Emerald Fennell. The movie stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Alison Brie in crucial roles. The story follows a young woman who, after being traumatised by a traumatic incident in her life, seeks revenge on those who crossed her way.

The Father

The Father is a 2020 film helmed by Florian Zeller. The film stars Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Mark Gatiss. The plot revolves around a man who, as he grows older, refuses to accept any help from his daughter. He starts to question his loved ones, his own mind, and even the fabric of his reality as he attempts to make sense of his shifting circumstances.

Nomadland

Nomadland is a 2021 drama film helmed by Chloé Zhao. The film stars Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May in lead roles. The story follows a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West as a modern-day nomad living in a van.

The Trial of the Chicago

The Trail of the Chicago is a 2020 drama, history thriller film helmed by Aaron Sorkin. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp and Sacha Baron Cohen in lead roles. The story of seven people on trial for multiple charges related to the 1968 Democratic National Convention rebellion in Chicago, Illinois.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Helmed by Shaka King, the film Judas and the Black Messiah is a 2021 biographical history drama film. The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield and Jesse Plemons in lead roles. The plot revolves around Bill O'Neal, who, with the help of FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover, infiltrates the Black Panther Party. A war for O'Neal's soul rages as Party Chairman Fred Hampton ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary en route.

