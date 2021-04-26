Oscars 2021: 'Mank' DP Wins Oscar, Credits Citizen Kane For Inspiring Him To Make Movies

The iconic film Citizen Kane lost the Best Picture Award at the 1942 Academy Awards and has remained one of the most shocking "upsets" in the history of Oscars. Considered as one of the greatest movies of all time, the American war film was nominated under nine categories at Oscars and only won one Oscar for Best Original Screenplay shared between Herman J. Mankiewicz and the film's disputed co-writer and director-star Orson Welles. However, now David Fincher's Mank, which is about how Mankiewicz wrote the film, has won more Oscars at 93rd Academy Awards than the original film. Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt credited Citizen Kane, which inspired him to want to make movies in the first place

Erik Messerschmidt won his first Oscar in the Best Cinematography category for his black and white rendering of Fincher's '30s-set biopic on Citizen Kane's screenwriter Mankiewicz, Mank. According to Hollywood Reporter, Messerschmidt said that the iconic Citizen Kane was one of the movies that made him want to make movies in the first place. He added that legendary cinematographer Gregg Toland pushed the medium forward back then. He expressed he was happy to make a movie that referred to what he did a little bit through a modern sense and brought something new to it.

In his acceptance award at Oscars 2021, Erik thanked director Fincher for creating an environment for the team where they could do their best work. He expressed gratitude for the fact that he got to go home every night feeling he gave his all to the movie. He thanked producer Cean Chaffin for her endless support and screenwriter Eric Roth for the guidance. He then went on to thank actors Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman, and their fellow cast members, and also his collaborators in the camera department for hitting their marks. He said the awards belonged to the extraordinary crew without whom he could not have done anything. He also mentioned his wife Naiara in the speech and thanked her for tolerating his crazy business and helping him to get through the movie.

A look at Oscars 2021 winners

In the Oscar Winners so far, we saw Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao make history on Sunday winning the Best Director Award at Oscars 2021 becoming the second woman in the 93 years of the Academy Awards to win the award and the first woman of color. Ann Roth became the oldest woman to win an Oscar, who won the Best Costume Design award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Pete Doctor bagged the third Oscar of his career with Pixar's latest animated film Soul under the Best Animated Feature category. British actor Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. The Academy Award for best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his role of an old man struggling with dementia in the movie The Father.

