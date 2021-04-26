Oscars 2021: 'Mank' Has Bagged More Awards Than 'Citizen Kane'; Find Details Here

The 93rd Academy Awards were held last evening on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and filmmaker David Fincher's Mank which led the list with 10 nominations, bagged two of them. The movie which sees in detail how screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz wrote the 1941 film Citizen Kane, has officially won more Oscars than the latter. Read along to find out which awards did Mank bag, and other details.

Citizen Kane had a total of nine nominations at the 14th Academy Awards but it went on to win only one for Best Original Screenplay, which was shared between Mankiewicz and the film's director and lead actor Orson Welles, who claimed that he had partially scribed the movie. The Oscar win of the movie was even shown at the end of the 2020 film, wherein Herman’s grandson and film reporter Ben Mankiewicz did the voice-over as the Oscars announcer in the film. While Mank starring Gary Oldman in the lead role has bagged two out of the 10 nominations that it had.

It won the Best Cinematography and Best Production Design awards; the former was handled by Erik Messerschmidt while Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale did the production design. The cinematography was done in black and white, also containing recreation of the 1930s and 40s Hollywood as well as iconic locations like San Simeon. Ben Mankiewicz, took to his Twitter on April 25, 2021, and was the first one to mention how the recent film has achieved two Academy Awards. He wrote in his tweet, “My cousin @NickDavisProds has just reminded the family that @MankFilm now has won more Oscars than Citizen Kane”.

My cousin @NickDavisProds has just reminded the family that @MankFilm now has won more Oscars than Citizen Kane. — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) April 26, 2021

The Oscars 2021 ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station, following all the COVID-19 protocols and was pushed from its original slated date of February 28, 2021. The ceremony was produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh. The most awards of the nights were bagged by Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, including the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Frances McDormand.

