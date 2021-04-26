Oscars 2021: McDormand Quotes Macbeth In Her Speech For Best Actress Win For 'Nomadland'

Starring Frances McDormand along with a group of non-professional actors, Nomadland was directed by Chinese- American filmmaker Chloe Zhao. The film won the Best Picture at the Oscars 2021, 93rd Academy Awards. Nomadland revolves around a study of retirees who struggle to make ends meet. The film is an adaptation of Jessica Bruder's non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. Frances, who also won the Best Actress Award, quoted Macbeth, in her acceptance speech.

Who won Best Actor 2021 and became the Oscar Winners so far?

Frances McDormand won the Best Actress at the Academy Award. She bagged the award for playing Fern, a woman who takes to the road after the plant in her small-town closes down, in Nomadland. While accepting her speech, she suggested there should be a karaoke bar at the ceremony and further quoted Macbeth. She said, “I have no words: my voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work, and I like work. Thank you for knowing that, and thanks for this.”

Chloe Zhao's Nomadland defeated a strong competition at the Oscars 2021, including The Father, following a heart-rendering story of dementia, starring Anthony Hopkins and the film Mank, a biopic of Citizen Kane written by Herman J Mankiewicz and Promising Young Woman, which focused on rape-revenge and starred Carey Mulligan. The director of Nomadland, Chloe Zhao paired tribute to her team and thanked "all hearts and hands that came together to make the film". She also appreciated the real-life subjects of the film who appeared in front of the screen and thanked them for teaching them the power of resilience and for teaching them kindness.

The lead actor of the film which made it to the Oscar 2021 winners, Frances McDormand spoke briefly about the film and asked viewers to watch the movie on the largest screen, if possible. She dedicated to awarding to the 'wolf' of their team and howled. Her acceptance speech ended with reference to Nomadland's sound mixer Michael Wolf Synder, who died in March at the age of 35. Chloe Zhao also made history as she became the first female director of colour to win the Oscar for Best Director. Nomadland failed to bag the Best Editing and Best Cinematography award though. Earlier, the film won Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and the Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globes and also won the Best Film at the Baftas.

(Image Source: Still from the movie Nomadland)