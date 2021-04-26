Oscars 2021 Memoriam Excluding Naya Rivera And Jessica Walter Leaves Fans Disappointed

The Oscars 2021 were held on April 25, 2021, at Dolby Theatre and Los Angeles Union Station. The Academy Awards night saw a lot of memorable moments such as Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao made history on Sunday winning the Best Director Award at Oscars 2021 or Ann Roth becoming the oldest person to win an Oscar for the Best Costume Design award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. While the star-studded event was a success, some netizens were left disappointed after late Hollywood actors Naya Rivera and Jessica Walter were not included in the Oscars 2021 In Memoriam section.

Naya Rivera and Jessica Walters not a part of the Oscars 2021 In Memoriam section

According to a report by Page Six, Glee actor Naya Rivera and Arrested Development actor Jessica Walters were not included in the In Memoriam section of the recently held Academy Awards 2021. The In Memoriam section honours the lives of artists from across the world who passed away recently. Netizens were left disappointed with his decision of the Oscars committee and decided to call them out on Twitter. While some fans wrote that they were very disappointed over Naya and Jessica's name not being included, others said that not including them is a very big miss.

First #nayarivera was left out of The Grammy’s “In Memoriam”, now

the #Oscars2021 too? I get that she wasn’t #Oscars nominated, she will always be best known for Glee, but she was an actress who millions mourned. At least the Emmys and GLAAD had the mind to include her. #ripnaya pic.twitter.com/RvaIcqhWMF — MollyðŸ¦‡âœ¨ (@MollyDelReyy) April 26, 2021

Very disappointed there was no mention of #JessicaWalter or #NayaRivera in the #InMemoriam section of the #Oscars. Huge snub as big as the one to #ChadwickBoseman. — Gerard Courcy (@hardcorehangout) April 26, 2021

Me realizing the In Memoriam segment excluded both Jessica Walter and Adam Schlesinger pic.twitter.com/xA2zwqN969 — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) April 26, 2021

Jessica Walter in Play Misty for Me. Chilling. She had such an amazing career... How did they leave her out. — 702 Yankee Babe ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@702YankeeBabe) April 26, 2021

Naya Rivera's works

Naya Rivera was an American actor, who was most popularly known for her role as lesbian cheerleader Santana Lopez on the Fox television series Glee. For her work in Glee, she received a SAG Award and ALMA Award, as well as earned two Grammy Award and one Brit Award nominations. Her other popular works include At The Devil's Door, Mad Families, The Royal Family among others. On July 8, 2020, Rivera drowned at Lake Piru, near Santa Clarita, California, while swimming with her four-year-old son Josey, who was found alone on their rented boat. Her body was recovered from the lake on the morning of July 13, following a five-day search.

Jessica Walter's works

Jessica Walters was an American actor who appeared in over 170 films, television, and stage productions. She was best known for her role as Lucille Bluth on the sitcom Arrested Development. Her other popular works include Amy Prentiss, Grand Prix, The Group among others. Walter died in her sleep at her home in Manhattan on March 24, 2021, at the age of 80.

Image Credits: Naya Rivera / Vandypop Instagram Accounts