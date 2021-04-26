Oscars 2021: Mia Neal And Jamika Wilson Win The Oscar For Best Makeup And Hairstyling

As the Oscars 2021 recently dropped in the names of the winners, it left many fans as well as artists amazed. As the names of the winners were announced under the category for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, it created a historical moment where the winner became the first Black woman to win an Oscar in this category. Read further to know more about Oscars 2021 winners under Best Makeup and Hairstyling category.

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson create history

The head of the hair department at Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Viola Davis’ personal hairstylists Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson recently emerged as Oscars 2021 winners for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling for the Netflix’s movie. Through this award, they even became the first Black women to win Oscars under this category. While accepting the award at the Oscars 2021, Mia Neal stated how by standing there, she and Jamika Wilson broke the glass ceiling with so much excitement for the future.

She even stated that she knew that one day it won’t be unusual or groundbreaking for black, trans and Latinas to be claiming Oscars. She, along with Jamika Wilson, created 100 wigs for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in less than three weeks. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson won alongside Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti for Pinocchio; Hillbilly Elegy’s Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney and Matthew Mungle. Emma’s Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze; Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams and Colleen LaBaff for Mank.

According to reports by Variety, Mia Neal even spoke about how she felt while bringing her character, Ma to life. She stated that she had always felt a strong connection to her ancestors. She added that she never felt what she was doing in the world and stated that she felt that she was always protected and covered by them. She then shared that everyone gets their gifts from their DNA and added that she felt she was not the only one living out her dreams but also living out her ancestors’ dreams. She further revealed that she loved reading about things she loved, especially Black history because they didn’t get that at school. She then mentioned that this movie was right in line with everything that she loved, whether it was history, Black history or even American history.

