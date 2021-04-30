Oscars 2021: Michael B Jordan Speaks About Chadwick Boseman Not Winning Best Actor Award

This year at the 93rd Academy Awards, cinema fans and especially Black Panther fans were rooting for their favourite actor late Chadwick Boseman to win the Oscar for the Best Actor. Their hopes were crushed when another deserving actor, Anthony Hopkins ended up winning the coveted award. Now, Michael B Jordan has expressed his feelings on the matter in support of his Black Panther colleague.

"I think everybody had a little bit of that feeling watching it, but this is how I honestly truly feel about it like there's no award that can validate his legacy", he told Jess Cagle on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "There's no win that can take anything away from the lives around the world that he impacted. So you've got to look at the things that we can control and the gifts and the blessings that he left us, and that's this incredible body of work and what he represents for as a person and as the biggest one we could really ask for", he explained.

Michael B Jordan spoke about his co-actor Boseman and said that admitted he did not watch Ma Rainey's Black Bottoms. "I held off from watching it for a while, to be perfectly honest. When I did it, you know, it's like, you want to savour it. It was an incredible performance, man. I mean, it's like, you can see it, you know, him giving everything he had."

Oscars 2021: Chadwick Boseman loses Best Actor Award to Anthony Hopkins

Oscars 2021, which usually ends the event with Best Picture chose to turn things around and announce the Best Actor award last instead. The nominees for the award were Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Steven Yeun for Minari, Gary Oldman for Mank, Riz Ahmed for Sound Of Metal and Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins won the title for the fourth time. In his award acceptance speech, Hopkins, who is currently in Wales, UK, said, "I did not expect to get this award, I really didn't ... and I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us, far too early".

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, due to complications related to his stage IV colon cancer. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor was undergoing chemotherapy and numerous surgeries while working on movies including Marshall, Ma Rainey, Da 5 Bloods, Black Panther and many others. Boseman is survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward and other family members.