Oscars 2021: Netizens Express Disappointment As Oscars Didn't Stream In India On Hotstar

The Oscars 2021 recently went underway on 25th April 2021. Viewers from all over the world joined in to watch one of the biggest nights of cinema. But netizens from India recently took to the microblogging site Twitter to express their disdain about how they couldn't watch Oscars 2021 on the online streaming platform of Hotstar. Read here to know more

Netizens furious about why Oscars didn't stream in India on Hotstar

Netizens on social media claimed that it was advertised that Hotstar would premiere Oscars 2021 but they did not. The official Twitter handle of Hotstar addressed the allegations and released a statement. They clarified that they did not have the rights to stream the 93rd Academy Awards. They wrote, "Hi! We do not have the digital rights to stream the 93rd Academy Awards on Disney+ Hotstar India this year". One user replied to the tweet saying that they had mentioned earlier that Oscars 2021 would be premiering on the platform. The user wrote, " Really disappointing! After taking a premium subscription this is what we get. Not expected from Disney+ Hotstar. Everywhere it's mentioned that Hotstar is going to stream the Oscars 2021 event in India. Seems all fake. I guess you guys only care about people who watch cricket".

Netizens shared various screenshots from the official page of the Oscars and showed that it was mentioned that Oscars 2021 would stream on Hotstar.

Saw this on the Oscars website. Such a disappointment @hotstar_helps pic.twitter.com/giAipyeF4x — Sharad Ananth (@SharadAnanth) April 26, 2021

Another user replied to Hotstar's tweet and wrote that they had taken premium membership to watch such live events. They asked the company to take correct and effective measures in the future. The user wrote "should have at least kept the interests of the cord-cutters. This is very disappointing. One of the reasons we subscribe to @DisneyplusHSP is that we get to see premium live content like sports and important events. Hope you do take corrective measures, otherwise will be bye bye".

Other users wrote that it was really disappointing to know that Hotstar did not get the streaming rights in the end moment. Another user wrote that they could've informed the audience earlier so that they could make some other arrangements.

