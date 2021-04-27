Oscars 2021 Records All-time Low Ratings As Viewership Drops Below 10 Million

Oscars 2021 was a night full of surprises with actors who won their first Academy Award and unexpected movies that took home the awards. Despite such an eventful night, the Oscars hit an all-time low viewership rating. According to Neilsen, ABC's telecast of the event received 58% less viewership as compared to last year's graph. This year, the award event hit an average of 9.85 million views. Last year the numbers were around 23.6 million. Read further to know why the viewership was affected this year.

The reason behind Oscars 2021 viewership

As per Los Angeles Times, other award functions such as The Golden Globe Awards and Grammy Awards took a hit at the viewership as well. The former received over 6.9 million views on NBC whereas the latter had 8.8 million views on CBS. While the Oscars are the most-watched non-sports program, this year was different.

The speculated reason behind the viewership dip is the ongoing pandemic. The audience did not get the chance to watch the movies in theatres as they were closed. Most of them opted for streaming the movies at home and on the other hand, most of the audience were might not even aware of the films that were nominated.

Apart from this, there were some major changes in the event this year. Usually, the Best Picture award is given at the end of the event but this year, the award was presented before the Best Actor and Actress category. The changes might have been done to keep the audience hooked till the end for the Best Actor award which was won by Anthony Hopkins for his performance in The Father.

More about Oscars 2021

The event took place on April 25 (April 26 IST) in two different locations this year - Dolby Theatre and Union Station. There were various protocols that had to be followed because of the ongoing pandemic. Only nominees, their guests and the ceremony's presenters were allowed to attend the function. The show was live-streamed from various locations.

Promo Image Source: The Academy's Instagram