Oscars 2021: Reese Witherspoon Poses With Laura Dern; Latter Calls Her "best Date In Town"

Actor Reese Witherspoon flaunted a red gown by Dior at Oscars 2021. The Legally Blonde actor appeared with her ex co-actor Laura Dern at the 93rd Academy Awards. Both the actors appeared as each other's dates. Reese shared several glimpses from the night through her Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon's date at Oscars 2021

Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses with her ex co-actor and date Laura Dern. Laura and Reese, who have worked together in Wild and Big Little Lies, came together to present the Oscars. In the story, Reese said, "I'm so excited my date is finally here. She is a little bit late. There she is" as she turned the camera towards Laura. Laura then said, "I'm sorry I was late." She also referred to Reese by calling her "My best date in town."

Reese was also seen drooling over Oscars 2021 winners' trophies. In her stories, she added a video of all the trophies placed on a shelf and wrote "Should I just put one in my purse". She added the song Golden by Harry Styles in the background of the story.

Laura Dern at Oscars 2021

Laura Dern wore a white feathered Oscar de la Renta gown in black colour, with full sleeves and turtle neck at Oscars 2021. The actor appeared at the 93rd Academy Awards to present the Oscars. In 2020, Laura Dern won the Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Marriage Story. She played the role of a lawyer named Nora Fanshaw. Here's a picture of her look.

Reese poses with Laura and Halle Berry

Reese Witherspoon also posed with Halle Berry, Laura Dern and Marlee Martin in the green room. She took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from the green room. Take a look at the picture.

Halle Berry at Oscars 2021

Halle Berry debuted her bob cut with bangs at the 93rd Academy Awards. She wore a purple coloured, semi-sheer gown by Dolce Gabanna at the Oscars 2021. She also posed with her beau Hunt at the Award night.

Promo Image Source: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

