Oscars 2021: Reese Witherspoon Reveals Her ‘hot Date’ For 93rd Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards has recently been concluded honoring the best films of 2020 and early 2021. Among the many attendees at the event was Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon. She marked her presence at the function with a 'hot date,' a person who grabbed an Oscar last year.

Reese Witherspoon attends Oscars 2021 with a 'hot date'

Reese Witherspoon shared her look from Oscars 2021 on Instagram. The actor wore a sleeveless red gown with minimal jewellery. In her post, she also disclosed her date for the event. It was none other than her Wild co-star Laura Dern. who donned black full sleeves top with a furry white gown. Check out Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post below.

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram story also had the actor mentioning that Laura Dern come late to the event and the latter also apologized. In another picture from Witherspoon's story, the two Oscar winners are seen striking a pose as they stand facing each other. Dern also shared a photo with Witherspoon on her Insta story. Reese Witherspoon's Instagram has a reel of her changing from her normal attire to her outfit for the function. Take a look at their images from Oscars 2021.

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern worked together in the biographical adventure drama film Wild (2015), for which they earned Oscar nominations. They were also a part of the short comedy musical feature 9 Kisses (2014) starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and the television show Big Little Lies. Witherspoon won an Academy Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in Walk the Line (2006). Dern received the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her act in Marriage Story (2020) at last year's Oscars. Both are highly respected and critically acclaimed stars of Hollywood.

Promo Image Source: reesewitherspoon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.