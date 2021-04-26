Oscars 2021: Sandra Oh Congratulates Minari's Youn Yuh-Jun On Her First Oscar Win

Last Updated:

At the Oscars 2021 held on Apr 25, Sunday, Minari's Youn Yuh-Jun won her first Oscar nomination and became the first Korean woman in Oscar history to win the best-supporting actress award. Helmed by Lee Isaac Chung, Yuh-Jung Youn played the sassy grandmother in this family drama. As wishes were pouring in for the star, Killing Eve's Sandra Oh took to her Twitter handle and congratulated the actor on her win. Sandra tweeted, "Congratulations Youn Yuh-Jung!! Best Supporting Actress!! @MinariMovie". 

Sandra Oh congratulates Minari's Youn Yuh-Jun on her Oscar 2021 win

Fans' reactions 

Fans were surprised to see Sandra Oh's tweet for Youn Yuh-Jun. They were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. One of the users said, "Yes!! amazing performance.. all around… Such a beautiful movie", while another added, "she needs a separate oscar for how goddamn funny she is oh my god unmatched". A fan tweet read as "Sandra supporting Asians in different facets it’s just lovely". Take a look at some more fans' tweets below. 

Youn Yuh-Jun's speech at Oscars 2021

Best supporting actress nominees 2021 featured Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Amanda Seyfried for Mank and Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari. The award was presented by Brad Pitt. In the acceptance speech, Youn Yuh-Jun thanked her cast, crew and the director for giving her the opportunity. She also thanked her kids for letting her work.

Me being here by myself? This I can’t believe. Let me pull myself together. I don’t believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close? I’ve been watching so many of her performances. I have a little bit of luck, I think. I’m luckier than you. Or maybe it’s the American hospitality for the Korean actor, I’m not sure. “I’d like to thank my two boys who made me go out and work. This is the result, because mommy worked so hard.

Oscars 2021 winners list 

  • Best Actor - Anthony Hopkins for "The Father”
  • Best actress - Frances McDormand for “Nomadland”
  • Best picture - "Nomadland"
  • Best original song - “Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • Best original score - “Soul”
  • Best film editing - “Sound of Metal”
  • Best cinematography - “Mank”
  • Best production design - “Mank”
  • Actress in a supporting role - Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
  • Best visual effects - “Tenet”
  • Best documentary feature - “My Octopus Teacher”
  • Best documentary short subject - "Colette”
  • Best animated feature - “Soul”
  • Best animated short film - “If Anything Happens I Love You”
  • Best live action short film - “Two Distant Strangers”
  • Best sound - “Sound of Metal”
  • Best director - Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
  • Best costume design - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Best hair and makeup - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Best supporting actor - Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
