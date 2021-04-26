Last Updated:

Oscars 2021 See The Reunion Of Hamilton Cast Members Leslie Odom Jr & Ariana DeBose

At Oscars 2021's red carpet, Hamilton's cast Leslie Odom Jr. and Ariana DeBose reunited. The latter praised her co-star's 2 nominations for One Night in Miami.

Hamilton fans were surprised to see Leslie Odom Jr. and Ariana DeBose's mini-reunion at the Oscars that happened on Sunday night, Apr 25. Ahead of the Oscars 2021 ceremony, Leslie Odom Jr. and Ariana DeBose were spotted on the red carpet of ABC's Academy Awards pre-show. On the red carpet, Ariana DeBose expressed how proud she was of her friend, Leslie's two nominations for One Night in Miami

Talking about the same, Ariana said, "Wow, I am so stinkin' proud of you." DeBose continued, "I can't stand it." Responding to Debose, Leslie said, "I'm so proud of you, too. What you have built and continued to build, you're just getting started". Further, the star also revealed that he had also received support from another one of their Hamilton costars. Leslie shared that Lin-Manuel texted him and wished him good luck. "We love to see it," "Kings supporting kings",  DeBose said.

Leslie Odom Jr., Ariana DeBose and Miranda starred in the Broadway musical, Hamilton from its opening debut in August 2015 until July 2016. While Lin-Manuel played the titular character of Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. and Ariana DeBose were featured as Aaron Burr and The Bullet. The entire cast of previously reunited for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert, hosted by Global Citizen in June 2020. 

Oscars 2021 winners list 

  • Best Actor - Anthony Hopkins for "The Father”
  • Best actress - Frances McDormand for “Nomadland”
  • Best picture - "Nomadland"
  • Best original song - “Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • Best original score - “Soul”
  • Best film editing - “Sound of Metal”
  • Best cinematography - “Mank”
  • Best production design - “Mank”
  • Actress in a supporting role - Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
  • Best visual effects - “Tenet”
  • Best documentary feature - “My Octopus Teacher”
  • Best documentary short subject - "Colette”
  • Best animated feature - “Soul”
  • Best animated short film - “If Anything Happens I Love You”
  • Best live action short film - “Two Distant Strangers”
  • Best sound - “Sound of Metal”
  • Best director - Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
  • Best costume design - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Best hair and makeup - “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Best supporting actor - Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
