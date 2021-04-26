Oscars 2021: South Africa's 'My Octopus Teacher' Wins Best Documentary Award

The Oscars 2021 witnessed the win of a nature documentary after a long time. This year, South Africa’s My Octopus Teacher took home the trophy for Best Documentary. This is the first time a South African documentary has won this award. Oscars 2021 winner, My Octopus Teacher presents the relation between a filmmaker and a female octopus over its lifespan of 18 months.

South Africa’s ‘My Octopus Teacher’ wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Nature’s documentaries and docu-series have been quite a rage for the last few years. The demand for content has also increased on various streaming platforms, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst this demand, the Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher became a sleeper hit and now has bagged the Oscars 2021 trophy for Best Documentary.

Oscars 2021 winner My Octopus Teacher is the story of filmmaker and naturalist Craig Foster, and his friendship with an octopus. In the documentary, Craig befriends the female octopus while diving in Cape Town, and how their acquaintance soon turns into an emotional bond. The documentary sheds light on Craig and the octopus over its lifespan of 18 months. My Octopus Teacher showcases how the Great African Seaforest resident outsmarts her predators like a few pyjama sharks and even catches her own prey.

In the documentary, co-director Craig Foster talks about how the more he connected to the octopus, the boundaries between them dissolved. He added that the sea-forest native taught him to be sensitive to others and especially the wild creatures. In his Oscars 2021 acceptance speech, Craig said that he hopes his “tiny personal story” based in a sea-forest provided a glimpse of a different kind of relationship between human beings and the natural world.

As mentioned earlier, My Octopus Teacher is the first time a South African documentary has won the Best Documentary award. But this win marks a hattrick for streaming giant, Netflix. In 2020, Netflix won the Best Documentary Feature award for American Factory. Netflix won the same accolade in 2018, for their documentary Icarus. Moreover, My Octopus Teacher was competing with another Netflix documentary titled, Crip Camp. Watch Netflix's My Octopus Teacher trailer below.