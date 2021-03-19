The Oscars 2021 ceremony is slated to take place at the end of April 2021. The producers have now announced on Thursday, March 18, 2021, that the Academy Awards for this year will not have a virtual or Zoom ceremony, but an in-person gathering. Read along to know more details about the upcoming ceremony and where it will be held.

Oscars 2021: The ceremony will be an in-person gathering, with no Zoom speeches

According to ANI, the producers of the Academy Awards 2021 Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher shared that all the attendees will be tested for COVID-19 and a safety team will be present through the evening on April 25, to make sure all the precautions and safety protocols are being followed. They further added that the show will not have an option for Zoom speeches as the producers are taking massive steps to ensure safety and arrange an enjoyable evening for all the fans from around the world who will tune in and a virtual ceremony will diminish those efforts.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the show that gives out the most prestigious honours of the film industry will be held at two venues, which are Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles as well as the traditional venue of the Academy Awards, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The producers have shared that the nominees and their guests will assemble at the courtyard of the Union rail station, and the other show elements will be held live at the Dolby Theatre, which is around 8 miles away. The event through the years has been held at the 3, 400-seat Dolby theatre where a red carpet event, is followed by the live show.

The nominations of the Oscars 2021 were announced on March 15, 2021, by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas and were led by the 1930s based Hollywood drama Mank, which got nominated for a total of 10 awards. Alongside, the other titles to be nominated were The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, the Korean-language drama Minari, Nomadland, #MeToo revenge tale Promising Young Woman, Amazon Studio deaf drama Sound of Metal and 1960s Vietnam War courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7.