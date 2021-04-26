Oscars 2021: The Trailer Of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" Remake Makes A Debut

The trailer of the much-talked-about West Side Story remake was launched at Oscars 2021 awrads ceremony. As one will soon see, the trailer of West Side Story sees Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler essay the lead characters of Tony and Maria respectively in this tale of star-crossed lovers. Additionally, the trailer also communicates that the 1961 film, which has received a Steven Spielberg treatment, touches upon similar themes as the original romantic comedy film did. Those themes are that of love, brotherhood, and animosity.

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story trailer:

A little about West Side Story (1961):

The original 1961 film, which had Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood essay the lead characters, told the love story of two youngsters, who have been born and brought up in the midst of two separate New York City gangs, the members of which have always been at odds with each other. The main plot points of the film see rising tensions between their respective friends, which ultimately leads to a tragedy. The feature presentation has been co-directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, with the latter also serving as a producer on the same. The film has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb.

About Oscars 2021 date & time of telecast and winners:

The recently-concluded Academy Awards event took place on April 26th, 5.30 AM Indian Standard Time. The Oscars 2021 winners were awarded their respective honours by the likes of Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Bong-Joon Ho, who essentially were the highlight of the previous edition of the academy awards. As far as the Oscars 2021 winners are concerned, the likes of Yuh-Jung Youn (Who won the Best Supporting Actress award), Chloe Zhao (Who won the best director award for her film "Nomadland" and Daniel Kaluuya (Who took home an award for his work on "Judas And The Black Messiah"), were amongst the very few winners that were declared recently. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.