Oscars 2021: Thomas Vinterberg Cries As He Dedicates His Oscar Win To Late Daughter

Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round, starring Mads Mikkelsen, won the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2021. While accepting the award, director Thomas Vinterberg broke into tears as he got emotional and dedicated the award to his late daughter, Ida. Ida died in 2019 at the age of 19 in a car accident.

Thomas Vinterberg's Oscars acceptance speech

According to a report by Associated Press, in his acceptance speech, Vinterberg said after four days into the shooting of his feature film Another Round, a car accident on a highway took his daughter away. He said he missed her and loved her. He further tried to hold back his tears before letting them flow and recalled his daughter's talent as she helped him perfecting his screenplay for the film.

Ida was in Africa as per Vinterverg at the time she died in the accident. He also mentioned Ida was "glowing with excitement" when she read the script as she was supposed to be in the film. Another Round was supposed to be Ida's acting debut. Vinterberg further said he made the film as Ida's monument. He then dedicated his award to Ida, saying this was a miracle that just happened, and Ida was a part of this miracle. He then said, "this one's for you" while dedicating the Academy Award to his late daughter.

Thomas Vinterberg after Ida's death

Thomas Vinterberg revealed his life was destroyed after Ida's death in an interview with IndieWire in December. He mentioned he was very close to his daughter, and she always told the honest truth to him. He further said his daughter would have hated it if he stopped filming. Therefore, he decided to continue making the film for her. He even shot a part of the film in Ida's high school.

Details about Another Round

Another Round, known as Druk in Danish, stars Mads Mikkelson in the lead role. The plot revolves around four high school teachers who take up drinking to confront their midlife crisis and observe how it would affect their professional life. The film entered one of the Oscars 2021 winners lists as it won the award for Best International Feature Film.

