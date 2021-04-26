Oscars 2021: Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round Wins Best International Film Award

Denmark's Another Round wins the Oscar for Best International film on April 25 at Oscars 2021. The film went on to become the fourth Danish film to take home an Oscar, reported Associated Press. Director Thomas Vinterberg, who was also nominated for the best director category, dedicated the award to his late daughter named Ida, a 19-year-old who passed away several years ago. Ida was to have a role in the comedy-drama film but was killed in an automobile accident four days into shooting.

Another Round wins Best International Film at Oscars 2021

A tearful Thomas said, “We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument". He spoke about his daughter and her death due to a highway accident four days into the project. The director said that his daughter shared the excitement about the plot of the film in a letter after she read the script several months before they started filming the movie. He added that she was supposed to have a role in the project.

He continued, “So Ida, this is a miracle that just happened. You are a part of this miracle. ... This one is for you". "This is a film about letting go of control in life as I lost control of my own,” Thomas added. Before accepting the award, the former skipped to the stage with excitement. He also called his wife an 'angel' of the project and further thanked others which included his children and the film's co-writer, Tobias Lindholm. He said, "This is beyond anything I could ever imagine". "Except this is something I’ve always imagined", he concluded.

The plot of Denmark's Another Round revolves around the lives of four friends who test alcohol's ability to improve their lives. It was released in September 2020. Thomas Vinterberg was also nominated for the best director but lost to Chloé Zhao. Thomas gained popularity worldwide as the co-founder of the filmmaking movement known as Dogme 95. He started the movement in 1995 with a Danish director, Lars von Trier. Meanwhile, last Denmark's film to win the Oscars was In a Better World in 2010.