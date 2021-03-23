Oscars 2021 To Have Award Presenters Instead Of Hosts? Here's What We Know

The award ceremonies this year have been engaging in a lot of changes be it the Golden Globes or the Grammys due to the ongoing pandemic. Now according to reports, the Oscars 2021 has also made quite a few changes for the upcoming ceremony. Other than the nominations being announced virtually, the scoop is that The Academy Awards will not have a single host for the third year in a row and will instead have high profile presenters presenting the award.

Oscars 2021 to not have a single host

Deadline has reported that the upcoming Oscars will not have a single host this year. In fact, the show producers have been making offers to talents and high profile presenters hoping that they will come in and present the categories and the awards for The Academy Awards. These talents will reportedly present the awards on rotation.

Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh who are the producers of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Oscar have been cautious in preparing for the award celebration that is going to be taking place in the middle of a pandemic. The producers have decided to hold the majority of the show in Union Station which is a railway venue in downtown as the place is huge and perfect to socially distance the award nominees and their families. As per the current plans, the Dolby Theatres will also be involved as a venue in which the performances might take place. Even though the Academy Awards had confirmed about the Union Station before announcing their nominees, there has been no comment about the performance venue which has been leading to speculation among the audience.

About Oscars Awards date

The 93rd Oscars award will be airing live on the ABC channel on Sunday, April 25. The awards ceremony is generally held in February but since we are living amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers had to push the ceremony to a later date. The nominations for the Oscars 2021 were virtually announced recently by power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Oscars 2021 is also different this year when it comes to its nominees as diversity is playing a major role in it. A total of nine actors of colour are nominated across the four acting categories which is a first for The Academy Awards.

(Promo Image Source: The Academy Instagram)