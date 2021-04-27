Oscars 2021: Tyler Perry's Powerful Speech About "refusing Hate" Inspires Hugh Jackman

The Oscars 2021 was full of stirring speeches and powerful messages. Hollywood actor Tyler Perry’s Oscars speech was one of the show's highlights, especially for Hugh Jackman. The latter enjoyed the speech so much, that he took to his Instagram handle to share a video last night asking fans to watch Perry's speech. He also addressed Perry directly, and asked the director/actor to join hands with him and help figure out how the two could bring change in the industry.

Tyler Perry’s Oscars speech

While receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, Perry told a moving story about a homeless woman who approached him for help more than a decade ago. He spoke about the experience and also spoke about how it reminded him of when he was homeless. After the moving story, the actor thanked his mom who taught him "to refuse blanket judgment".

Perry then in his iconic speech said, "I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or white or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian". Perry then declared, dedicating the Oscar to anyone willing to "stand in the middle" with him adding, "Because that's where healing happens, that's where conversation happens, that's where change happens, it happens in the middle. So anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgment and to help lift someone’s feet off the ground, this one is for you too."

Hugh Jackman's reaction

Hugh Jackman shared a video on his Instagram handle saying, "I recommend watching the video clip from the Oscars last night of Tyler Perry, receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award". He also spoke about how he was extremely happy for the winners including the MPTF. Jackman then went on to talk about the Oscars 2021 was full of great moments however, Perry's speech got to him most. He said, "That one in particular really touched me because when Tyler speaks of stepping into the middle I was literally yelling at the TV, 'I'll meet you in the middle, Tyler!'"

Actor Hugh Jackman's latest video was in response to Perry's Oscars 2021 speech, which Jackman concluded with "Thank you for your inspiration, thank you for all you do, thank you for your leadership. I'm literally hopefully going to meet you in the middle. Let's break bread, which I will bake, and let's talk about how we can get stuff done because dude, it's astonishing what you're doing and you're an inspiration".

Image source - Tyler Perry Instagram, Hugh Jackman Instagram