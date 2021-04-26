Last Updated:

Oscars 2021: Yuh-Jung Youn's Epic Reply On Being Asked 'what Did Brad Pitt Smell Like'

Popular film Minari's actress Youn Yuh-Jun won her first Oscar nomination and became first Korean woman in Oscar history to win best-supporting actress award.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Oscars 2021:‘Minari's' Yuh-Jung Youn fangirls over Brad Pitt after receiving award. Watch

Image credit: AP


The popular film Minari's actress Youn Yuh-Jun won her first Oscar nomination at the 93rd Academy Awards and became the first Korean woman in Oscar history to win the best supporting actress award. The award was presented to her by none other than last year's Best Actor in a Supporting Role winner for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt, whom she adores as an artist. For the 73-year-old star, receiving the award from Brad was a fangirl moment. The actress shared her happiness on stage and said "finally nice to meet you — where were you while we were filming in person?" It is worth mentioning that Brad's production company Plan B produced the film Minari.

Youn Yuh-Jun's fangirl moment

After she received the award, the actress was asked backstage about her experience of receiving it from Brad and how did he "smell like". Talking about the same, she said, "I didn't smell him, I'm not a dog. I have been watching him for a very long time. He is a movie star for me. I just could not believe it when he took me to the stage and announced my name. After I got on the stage, I thought for a couple of seconds what should I say? And where am I? as I could not believe myself. I kept on asking my friend that whatever I am saying, was right? I am still not myself at the moment and I feel I am still on that stage."

While thanking the Oscars jury and the people for showering her with appreciation, the actress in her appreciation post thanked her “wonderful ‘Minari’ family,” especially Oscar-nominated “captain and my director” and screenwriter Lee Isaac Chung. She ended by saying, “I’m not believing in competition” — and gave special, heartfelt praise to fellow actress and eight-time nominee Glenn Close, who was nominated for her polarizing granny performance in Hillbilly Elegy.

READ | Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed fixes wife Fatima Farheen Mirza's hair on red carpet | Watch

“Me being here by myself? This I can’t believe. Let me pull myself together. I don’t believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close? I’ve been watching so many of her performances. I have a little bit of luck, I think. I’m luckier than you. Or maybe it’s the American hospitality for the Korean actor, I’m not sure. “I’d like to thank my two boys who made me go out and work. This is the result because mommy worked so hard,” she said in her speech. 

After receiving the award, Youn became the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award — and the first Asian performer to receive an acting award since 1985 when Haing S. Ngor took Best Supporting Actor for The Killing Fields. Earlier this year, Yuh-Jung won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards. She again won at the BAFTAs. Both were historic wins.

READ | Oscars 2021: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' wins best visual effects, his third VFX Oscar win

(Image credit: AP)

READ | Oscars 2021: Sushant gets mentioned at Oscars 'In Memoriam' gallery, Vishal Kirti reacts
READ | Oscars 2021: Filmmaker Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' wins best picture at 93rd Academy Awards

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT