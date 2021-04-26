Oscars 2021: Yuh-Jung Youn's Epic Reply On Being Asked 'what Did Brad Pitt Smell Like'

The popular film Minari's actress Youn Yuh-Jun won her first Oscar nomination at the 93rd Academy Awards and became the first Korean woman in Oscar history to win the best supporting actress award. The award was presented to her by none other than last year's Best Actor in a Supporting Role winner for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt, whom she adores as an artist. For the 73-year-old star, receiving the award from Brad was a fangirl moment. The actress shared her happiness on stage and said "finally nice to meet you — where were you while we were filming in person?" It is worth mentioning that Brad's production company Plan B produced the film Minari.

Youn Yuh-Jun's fangirl moment

After she received the award, the actress was asked backstage about her experience of receiving it from Brad and how did he "smell like". Talking about the same, she said, "I didn't smell him, I'm not a dog. I have been watching him for a very long time. He is a movie star for me. I just could not believe it when he took me to the stage and announced my name. After I got on the stage, I thought for a couple of seconds what should I say? And where am I? as I could not believe myself. I kept on asking my friend that whatever I am saying, was right? I am still not myself at the moment and I feel I am still on that stage."

#Minari star and Academy Award winner Yuh-Jung Youn responds to a question backstage at the #Oscars about what Brad Pitt smells like: "I didn't smell him, I'm not dog." pic.twitter.com/eZs6YGq60V — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 26, 2021

Someone tell Yuh-jung Youn that Brad is single!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZfvNiIAG1k — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 26, 2021

While thanking the Oscars jury and the people for showering her with appreciation, the actress in her appreciation post thanked her “wonderful ‘Minari’ family,” especially Oscar-nominated “captain and my director” and screenwriter Lee Isaac Chung. She ended by saying, “I’m not believing in competition” — and gave special, heartfelt praise to fellow actress and eight-time nominee Glenn Close, who was nominated for her polarizing granny performance in Hillbilly Elegy.

“Me being here by myself? This I can’t believe. Let me pull myself together. I don’t believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close? I’ve been watching so many of her performances. I have a little bit of luck, I think. I’m luckier than you. Or maybe it’s the American hospitality for the Korean actor, I’m not sure. “I’d like to thank my two boys who made me go out and work. This is the result because mommy worked so hard,” she said in her speech.

After receiving the award, Youn became the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award — and the first Asian performer to receive an acting award since 1985 when Haing S. Ngor took Best Supporting Actor for The Killing Fields. Earlier this year, Yuh-Jung won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards. She again won at the BAFTAs. Both were historic wins.

(Image credit: AP)