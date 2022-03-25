Last Updated:

Oscars 2022: 10 Prominent Female Actors Who've Hosted Academy Awards In The Past

Ahead of 94th Academy award ceremony, check out the list of prominent female actors who took on the hosting duties at the Oscars. Read on.

1/10
Image: Instagram/@agnes.moorehead

Actor Agnes Moorehead became the first female co-host of the Academy Award ceremony in 1948 when the ceremony was broadcast over the radio. 

2/10
Image: Instagram/@the_vintage_classics_9921

Thelma Ritter took on the hosting duties two years after the Oscars were televised. She co-hosted the ceremony with Bob Hope in 1955. 

3/10
Image: Instagram/@movieidolmiller

EGOT winner Helen Hayes hosted Oscars in 1972 with Sammy Davis Jr., Alan King and Jack Lemmon. 

4/10
Image: Instagram/@dani.chandler

After winning Best Actress in 1973, actor Diana Ross took on the hosting duties in 1974 with John Huston, David Niven and Burt Reynolds.

5/10
Image: Instagram/@ellendegeneres_fc

Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Oscars ceremony in 2007 and 2014. Her first time as the host also won her an Emmy nomination. 

6/10
Image: Instagram/@whoopigoldberg

Scripting history as the first woman to host the Oscars night solo, Whoopi Goldberg took on the duties for the first time in 1994 followed by her stint in 1996, 1999 and 2002. 

7/10
Image: Instagram/@janefonda

Jane Fonda first hosted the Academy Awards with Ellen Burstyn in 1977 and returned in 1986.

8/10
Image: Instagram/@goldiehawn

Actor Goldie Hawn co-hosted the Oscars for the first time in 1976 and returned in 1987 to host alongside Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan. 

9/10
Image: Instagram/@annehathaway

Anna Hathaway hosted the prestigious award ceremony in 2011 with James Franco and told People Magazine that the latter convinced her to take on the hosting duties despite her initial rejection. 

10/10
Image: Instagram/@amyschumer

Set to host Oscars 2022, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will be the first all-women team to host the Academy award ceremony. 

