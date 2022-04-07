Oscars 2022: 9-time Host Billy Crystal Reacts To Will Smith-Chris Rock Feud

The Oscars 2022 made headlines for several notable events including Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett.

The actor walked up to the stage and slapped Chris, who joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, which is due to a medical condition, Alopecia. Several actors and popular celebrities have voiced their opinions about the matter, with the latest being former Academy Awards host Billy Crystal.

Billy Crystal reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars feud

Billy Crystal recently appeared on Bob Costas’s Back on the Record, which streams on HBO Max and reacted to the infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. He called the incident an 'assault' and mentioned it was 'disturbing'. He also opened up about his experience hosting the Grammys and mentioned things had been thrown at him while he was on stage.

"It was the most disturbing incident, for sure. It was an assault. I’ve had experiences. I hosted the Grammys three times and I’ve been thrown things," he told Deadline.

The veteran actor was recently at the dress rehearsal of the Broadway musical comedy Billy White in Mr Saturday Night and made a comment about the infamous Oscars slap. He jokingly expressed delight about nobody getting slapped at the event as he said, "We got through the show and no one got slapped. Unbelievable."

Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars feud

The altercation between the actor and Chris Rock came after the latter attempted a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness as he said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

This did not sit well with the King Richard actor, who walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian. He then made his way back to his seat and said, "Keep my wife's name out your mouth."

In a recent development, a source close to Chris Rock spoke to Hollywood Life and mentioned that he 'can't imagine forgiving' Smith for what took place on the world stage. They also mentioned that the comedian does not know when he would speak about the issue online, but was waiting for the 'dust to fully settle'.

"He can’t imagine forgiving Will, being friends with him. It is just a very weird thing to fully envelope. Chris Rock doesn’t want the Will Smith slap to define him and the rest of his career. He doesn’t know when he will talk about it, he knows he will have to at some point, but he literally is focusing on his tour and for the dust to fully settle. It is still raw, emotional, and confusing to deal with and wrap his head around," Hollywood Life quoted the source as saying.

(Image: AP)