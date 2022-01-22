Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards Ceremony Eyeing Multiple Hosts This Year: Reports

After a few years of hostless Oscar ceremonies, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is eyeing several hosts for the forthcoming 2022 award show. According to a report by Variety, the team behind this year's award ceremony has reached out to several A-listers to host the show together. However, no hosts have been finalized and discussions are still in the early stages.

Oscars 2022 host not finalized yet

As per Variety, the decision will ultimately be made by the Academy, ABC, and producer, Will Packer. The Oscars haven't had a host since the past three years. In 2018, Jimmy Kimmel was the last celebrity to host the prestigious award show. The last show telecast that had a string of stars hosting was in 1983 when Walter Matthau, Dudley Moore, Richard Pryor, and Liza Minnelli appeared.

Earlier this month, the Academy shared a poll on micro-blogging platform Twitter, asking its fans and followers who they would like to see hosting this year's ceremony. The tweet read, "If we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?"

The tweet garnered thousands of responses including three-time Oscar nominee, Angela Lansbury, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones, singer and television personality Dionne Warwick, and four-time Emmy nominee Laverne Cox. Several other names including actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson have previously been thrown into the ring. Earlier, Tom Holland also expressed his desire to host the award show.

However, as per the report by Variety, Johnson's schedule would not allow him to take up the hosting gig. Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph have been approached in previous years and are being considered for the upcoming 2022 ceremony. Furthermore, Only Murders in the Building trio Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short are at the very top of the hosting wish list.

Hulu and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich recently told the outlet that the trio is at the top of their wishlist, stating that they have 'mass appeal' and that everybody loves them. With that said, he added that there is a lot of 'incredible talent that they are considering' and they are 'having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it'. The Academy Awards 2022 nominations will be announced on February 8 and the award show will be aired on March 27 on ABC.

Image: AP