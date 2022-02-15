Oscars 2022: Academy Awards Introduces 'fan Favourite’ Category; Here's How You Can Vote

Bringing a unique twist to the voting pattern this year, the members of the Academy won’t be the only ones voting for their favourite films ahead of the 94th Academy Awards. This year, the Twitter users will get an opportunity to vote on their favourite films that were released in 2021 regardless of if the film was nominated for an Oscar — using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite.

According to the new twist by the Academy, the film to receive the votes by March 3 will be recognized during the awards broadcast on March 27. Apart from this, another surprise by the academy that rolled out mentioned that three Twitter users who cast their votes during the February 14 to March 3 period will be selected — along with their guests — to have an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to present an Oscar award at the following ceremony in 2023.

Oscars 2022 brings a unique twist to voting this year

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” Meryl Johnson, VP of digital marketing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The winners from several categories will be announced live during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, on March 27. The voting will be open till March 3.

Before that, The Academy increased the Best Picture category to include up to 10 nominees, as opposed to the usual five, to potentially include more mainstream hits in the line-up.

As part of the partnership between the Academy and Twitter, Twitter users will also be able to tweet about their favourite scene from a 2021 film using #OscarsCheerMoment. The winning scenes will be shown at the Oscars ceremony, alongside the fan's tweets, and five users who participated in the campaign. For both the fan-favourite film and cheer moment campaigns, Twitter users will be able to tweet out their submissions up to 20 times a day. In addition to this, The Academy is also asking viewers to vote for their favourite ‘cheer moment’ from this year’s films. It is offering prizes in return.

Image: AP/Unsplash