Oscars 2022: Academy Awards Not To Mandate COVID Vaccination; Other Awards Insist On It

Oscars 2022: The Academy Awards won't mandate COVID vaccination condition for the attendees of the awards on March 27, but other awards insist on the criteria.

COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of numerous events last year and the some events were either held virtually or with a smaller audience. The Academy Awards had been a smaller-sized event last year, having to move away from the traditional venue, Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, to Union Station. With a drop in cases after a recent high, that had led to the postponement of Grammys this year, the Oscars are also set to return in a full-fledged manner.

Full vaccination has become a common requirement to attend large-scale events, and the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards are among those to mandate this condition. However, the Academy Awards will not be mandating the proof of the doses to attend the awards ceremony. The Academy will mandate a negative RT-PCR test or a negative antigen test on the day of the event for the attendees.

Full vaccination not mandatory to attend Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, does not intend to make proof of vaccination mandatory for the attendees of the Academy Awards on March 27. The organisers are likely to put forward the requirement for negative RT-PCR test or a negative antigen test result on the event day. 

The Academy is going only as per the minimum requirements as enlisted by the Los Angeles Department of Health. However, the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards will insist on the full vaccination requirement, apart from the negative RT-PCR test.

As per sources, one of the reasons for the Academy not going forward with the full vaccination criteria was because several high-profile names would not be able to make it for the event. Among those who could thus miss out on attending the event were one of the winners from the acting awards last year and members of the cast and crew of the Best Picture nominees this year, the report added. 

On Wednesday, the nominations for the 93rd edition of The Academy Awards were announced. The power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast, West Side Story, King Richard, were the most-nominated films for the event.  
 

