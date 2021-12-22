Oscars 2022: Academy Unveils Shortlisted Categories; Marvel, Beyonce & More In The Race

Ahead of the Oscars 2022 nominations, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science shared the shortlists of the year including 10 categories around -- international features and documentary features. A total of 108 documentary features ad 15 international features have been added to the list.

Marvel titles namely Black Widow, Shang Chi and Eternals along with Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home are in the race with Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Jay Z, Ariana Grande and others. The 94th Oscars are set to be held on 27 March 2022 at the Dolby Theatre. 2022 while the Oscars 2022 nominations will be announced on 8 February 2022. The voting process will be held from 27 January to 1 February.

Oscars 2022 Shortlists

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Faya Dayi”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“Julia”

“President”

“Procession”

“The Rescue”

“Simple as Water”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“The Velvet Underground”

“Writing with Fire”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

“Águilas”

“Audible”

“A Broken House”

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”

“Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”

“Day of Rage”

“The Facility”

“Lead Me Home”

“Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Sophie & the Baron”

“Takeover”

“Terror Contagion”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Austria, “Great Freedom”

Belgium, “Playground”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Denmark, “Flee”

Finland, “Compartment No. 6”

Germany, “I’m Your Man”

Iceland, “Lamb”

Iran, “A Hero”

Italy, “The Hand of God”

Japan, “Drive My Car”

Kosovo, “Hive”

Mexico, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Panama, “Plaza Catedral”

Spain, “The Good Boss”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“The Suicide Squad”

“West Side Story”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

“Being the Ricardos”

“Candyman”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”

“The Green Knight”

“The Harder They Fall”

“King Richard”

“The Last Duel”

“No Time to Die”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“So May We Start?” from “Annette”

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

“Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

“Automatic Woman” from “Bruised”

“Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”

“Beyond The Shore” from “CODA”

“The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

“Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Affairs of the Art”

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice”

“Bad Seeds”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Flowing Home”

“Mum Is Pouring Rain”

“The Musician”

“Namoo”

“Only a Child”

“Robin Robin”

“Souvenir Souvenir”

“Step into the River”

“Us Again”

“The Windshield Wiper”

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“Censor of Dreams”

“The Criminals”

“Distances”

“The Dress”

“Frimas”

“Les Grandes Claques”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

“Stenofonen”

“Tala’vision”

“Under the Heavens”

“When the Sun Sets”

“You’re Dead Helen”

SOUND

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Image: AP