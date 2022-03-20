Oscars 2022: American Cinema Editors Write To Academy After Row Over Live Telecast Snub

Ahead of the much-awaited Oscars scheduled to be held next Sunday, the Academy Awards landed in a controversy over its decision to showcase the awards to eight categories through a pre-recorded segment. The decision had earlier forced the resignation of Oscar-winning sound engineer Tom Fleischman from the Academy. Now, American Cinema Editors have condemned the move of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The group has shot off a letter to the Academy to express their displeasure to not air the segment live, a decision that been at the receiving end of flak since its announcement on February 22. They wrote that they felt 'disrespected' by the decision and urged the organisation to reconsider their move.

American cinema editors write to Academy on decision to exclusive 8 categories from live telecast

American Cinema Editors, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, sent their displeasure letter to Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday morning. In the letter signed by signed by the ACE board of directors, they accused the body of treating certain categories 'differently from others' and added that it had 'struck a nerve' within the editors' community. The letter further stated that an 'overwhelming majority' of the members of the group was feeling 'unheard, disrespected and abandoned' by the Academy, which they wrote had supported them over the decades.

The letter further stated that though they could 'empathize' with the need to balace recognition of art with viewership of the Oscars, they restated their belief that 'culling these catergories' in the scheduled way was not the 'solution to the dwindling ratings.' They stated that there were other 'creative and entertaining ways' to reduce the running time of an event, and stated that they were aware of such methods, since that was their job.

The ACE members also stated that they believed the fans of the Oscars would not want to see the event celebrating the highest honour of the entertainment industry being 'reduced to a buzzy variety spectacle.'

They also used a statement from the Academy, that the Oscars were ‘to recognize and uphold excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, inspire imagination, and connect the world through the medium of motion pictures.'” The ACE urged the body to 'continue to be true to the ideals' by 'equally upholding the contributions of each of the creative filmmaking disciplines."

Changes in Oscars presentation spark row

The Academy had announced that the awards to the categories of film editing, documentary short, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound will be recorded an hour before the live telecast commenced, and this taped segment was then to be edited and added into the live broadcast.

Motion Picture Editors Guild (IATSE Local 700), International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600), Society of Composers and Lyricists, Cinema Audio Society and Motion Picture Sound Editors have also condemned the decision.