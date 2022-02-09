Oscars 2022: Andrew Garfield Reacts To Four Spider-Man Actors Getting Big Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars on Tuesday morning. Andrew Garfield went home big as he was nominated for the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Tick, Tick...BOOM!. Not just Garfield, but other Spider-Man alums like Benedict Cumberbatch, J.K. Simmons and Kirsten Dunst also scored animations in major categories. Andrew reacted to so many Spider-Man alums being nominated for Oscars 2022.

Andrew Garfield played the web-slinger in two films and reprised the role in the recent movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor earned a nod for his portrayal of composer Jonathan Larson in the biographical musical drama Tick, Tick...Boom!.In an interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW), Garfield spoke about his Oscar nomination and also took out the time to comment on how so many Spider-Man actors were nominated for Oscars 2022.

He said, "How funny it is that? I'm so happy for Kirsten. I think her performance in The Power of the Dog is second to none. And Benedict. Obviously, J.K. I'm a huge fan. It's a very, very funny thing. It's a cool morning."

Kirsten Dunst played the role of Mary Jane in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man films. The actor picked up her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Jane Champion's The Power of the Dog. Her costar Benedict Cumberbatch earned a nomination for Best Actor and played an important role in No Way Home, where he reprised his role of Doctor Strange.

Actor J.K. Simmons was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as William Frawley in Being the Ricardos. He is best known for playing the role of Daily Bugle publisher/editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson in the Sam Raimi films, as well as in the recent Spider-Man movies.

Andrew Garfield wins first Golden Globe

Meanwhile, Garfield's performance in Tick, Tick...BOOM! and Jonathan Larson also earned him his first-ever Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. The film is based on the stage musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson, a semi-autobiographical story about Larson's writing a musical to enter the industry.

Image: AP