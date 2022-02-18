Oscars 2022: Celebs Require COVID-19 Vaccine Proof; Negative RT-PCR Mandatory For All

The 94th Academy Awards is all set to take place next month and it was previously reported that COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandatory for the award function.

However, it has now been reported that proof of COVID-19 vaccination and two negative RT-PCR will be mandatory for almost all the people attending the event excluding performers and presenters.

COVID-19 vaccine mandatory at Oscars 2022

As per The Hollywood Reporter, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided that nominees and the guests attending Oscars 2022 must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and two negative RT-PCR tests. Meanwhile, the organisers of Oscars will rely on testing alone for presenters and performers, but they will strictly adhere to COVID safety protocols set by L.A. County’s Department of Health.

The media outlet had earlier reported that the Academy was planning to not ask COVID-19 vaccination certificate. It was also reported that almost 2,500 guests would be allowed to go maskless and guests seated in tighter spots would remain masked. On the other hand, major awards shows leading up to the Oscars are requiring 100% of their attendees to be vaccinated, including the SAG Awards (Feb. 27) and the Critics Choice Awards (March 13).

Oscars 2022 nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars in February. Movies like The Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast and West Side Story went home big and earned the most number of nominations. The Power of The Dog landed a total of 12 nominations, including best picture, best director for Jane Campion, and acting nominations for star Benedict Cumberbatch and supporting actors Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Denis Villeneuve's Dune earned 10 nominations followed by West Side Story and Belfast, which earned seven nominations.

Andrew Garfield earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM! along with Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith and Denzel Washington. Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her movie Spencer. Actors like Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz and Nicole Kidman were also nominated for Best Actress.

(Image: AP)