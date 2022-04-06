Oscars 2022: Chris Rock 'can't Imagine Forgiving' Will Smith Over Altercation At Ceremony

The Oscars 2022 topped headlines for several notable moments that movie enthusiasts across the world will remember for years to come. One such moment was the altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith when the former attempted a joke on the latter's wife's baldness. The joke did not sit well with the King Richard actor, who walked up to Chris Rock and slapped him. In a recent interview, a source close to the comedian opened up about the incident and mentioned that he 'can't imagine forgiving' Smith.

Chris Rock 'can't imagine forgiving' Will Smith

The Oscars slap became a much-debated topic after the global event that took place on March 27. Although Will Smith issued a statement wherein he apologised to the comedian, a source close to him revealed to Hollywood Life that he 'can't imagine forgiving' the actor. They also mentioned that Chris Rock did not want the incident to define him for the rest of his time in the industry. The comedian has not yet addressed the situation online and the source mentioned he is waiting for the 'dust to fully settle' and does not know when he will speak about it. He is reportedly still 'emotional' about the matter, which took place on the global stage. The source told Hollywood Life-

"He can’t imagine forgiving Will, being friends with him. It is just a very weird thing to fully envelope. Chris Rock doesn’t want the Will Smith slap to define him and the rest of his career. He doesn’t know when he will talk about it, he knows he will have to at some point, but he literally is focusing on his tour and for the dust to fully settle. It is still raw, emotional, and confusing to deal with and wrap his head around."

Will Smith tenders apology

Will Smith took to Instagram on March 29 to pen down a statement in which he addressed his 'unacceptable and inexcusable' behaviour at the Oscars 2022. He apologised to Chris Rock as he admitted he was 'out of line' and mentioned his actions were 'not indicative' of the man he wants to be. He also extended his apologies to the Academy, which he has since resigned from. The actor's statement read-

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Image: AP