Oscars 2022: Chris Rocks' Old Video Roasting Will's Wife Jada Goes Viral Amid Onstage Feud

After the aggressive altercation between actor Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, an old video of the comedian has gone viral on social media.

Prachi Arya
Image: Instagram/JadaPinkettSmith/Twitter/Jason


The aggressive altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 has been the talk of the town. Ever since the Aladdin actor stepped on the stage and hit Rock in the face, fans have been sharing their take on the same. The incident happened after Chris Rock made a joke about Will's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith.

Soon after the incident garnered reaction from all across, a 2016 video of Rock roasting Jada Pinkett Smith has started surfacing on social media. The comedian had roasted the actor's efforts to boycott the award ceremony back in 2016 as part of his hosting duties at the event. In 2016, Chris was the host of the 88th Academy Awards.

Chris Rock's old video roasting Jada Pinkett Smith goes viral

The video is from the Academy Awards that were held back then and during Chris’ opening monologue, he is seen addressing Jada's boycott video. In the old clip, the comedian further goes on to roast Will as well. Referencing Will's 1999 box office flop Wild Wild West, he says, "It's not fair that Will was this good and didn't get nominated. You're right. It's also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West!" At the time, Jada had addressed Chris' jokes with nonchalance. 

Podcaster Jason Calacanis shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Ok, there’s some history here with Chris Rock and Will Smith and Jada. In the video, Chris is seen saying, "Jada said she's not coming. I was like, 'Isn't she on a TV show?' Jada's gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited!"

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rock’s joke at the 2022 Oscar ceremony was in reference to Jada's shaved head because of autoimmune disorder Alopecia which seemed to have not gone down well with Smith. After the incident on stage, Will Smith even apologised for his actions during his Best Actor acceptance speech. 

"I'm gonna apologise to the Academy. I'm gonna apologise to my fellow nominees...art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," he had said after he was awarded in the Best Actor category for his film King Richard. 

Image: Instagram/@JadaPinkettSmith, Twitter/@Jason

First Published:
