Oscars 2022: 'CODA' Becomes First Streaming Title To Win Academy Award For Best Picture

The 94th Academy Award turned out to be a gala affair with a bevvy of stars present to receive the honour for their extraordinary acting skills. A beautiful heartwarming film CODA that bagged maximum nomination this year followed by Dune recently received the top Oscar prize, the best picture, at the award ceremony in Los Angeles. Directed by Sian Heder, CODA, which stands for "Child of Deaf Adults." edged past tentpoles The Power of the Dog, Belfast, Dune, King Richard, and West Side Story, among others to take home the beautiful trophy. CODA had its world premiere on January 28, 2021, at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Apple acquired distribution rights to CODA and the film was released in theatres and through the Apple TV+ streaming service on August 13, 2021. And it became the first streaming film to win the best picture award in the Oscars.

The entire star cast of the film got on the stage to receive the award while expressing their happiness. Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film, which follows teenage Ruby – who can hear – as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family’s dependence on her to communicate.

CODA wins big at Academy Awards this year

Apart from Best Picture, the film, also bagged awards in all the categories that it was nominated for at the Oscars as earlier in the day, Troy Kotsur took home the best supporting actor trophy, and later writer-director Heder bagged the best-adapted screenplay honour. The film presented the story of three adult family members who are deaf and a fourth who is not and seeks a singing career. The film featured an ensemble cast of Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo.

“I really want to thank the academy for recognizing a movie of love and family at this difficult time that we need today,” producer Patrick Wachsberger said in front of the film’s cast stood on stage.

Another producer of the film Philippe Rousselet also thanked the entire team behind this labour of love and thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for ''letting CODA make history tonight''. ''We're so honoured to be here. Sian, it hasn't been an easy ride from our first day of shooting when our cast and crew were supposed to be at 4 am at sea fishing, and when we were told a giant storm was about to hit us. It was only the beginning of our problems. But you kept the boat afloat, and you have been the best captain a producer can ever dream,'' he added.

Image: AP/Twitter/AbhileshS