Oscars 2022: 'CODA' Star Troy Kotsur Talks About His Historic Win; 'It Has Saved My Life'

The 94th Academy Awards took place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre and included some historic and memorable moments that will be cherished by many. One such moment was CODA actor Troy Kotsur being awarded an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

His was a historic win as he became the second deaf actor to win an Oscar for his work on screen. Now, the actor has opened up about his massive win and mentioned how 'awards like these' saved his life.

Troy Kotsur opens up about Oscars 2022 win

Troy Kotsur recently interacted with Variety after his Oscars 2022 win for CODA and shared his experience through an interpreter, Justin Maurer. He mentioned that he had been having financial struggles for several years and that winning awards like these saved his life and career. He also addressed the possibility of a life without his role in the film and mentioned he would probably be working at a fast-food restaurant or in a departmental store.

As reported by Variety, he said, "I was so tired of financially struggling for so many years. Now, receiving these awards — it’s saved my life, my career, my family. I’ve taken so many risks, and without these nominations and awards, I don’t know what would have happened. I’d be working at a fast-food restaurant or as a grocery bagger."

CODA also won an Oscar for Best Picture and Writing (Adapted Screenplay). Several individuals hailed the cast consisting of Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Troy Kotsur and others. Kotsur won an Oscar in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category at the prestigious event at the Dolby Theatre on March 27 and was honoured for his win with a standing ovation by the attendees. The audience also clapped in sign language as they cheered him on after his win.

The loudest applause at Oscar. Congratulations to #CODA and Troy. A deserve and win for disability representation. pic.twitter.com/gaTSizuDcG — Qhiel (@imaqhiel) March 28, 2022

Troy Kotsur's Oscars acceptance speech

The actor gave an emotional speech as he recalled his father's sufferings. He shared that his dad was the 'best singer' and that he lost the ability to sing after being paralysed owing to an accident. He called his father his 'hero' as also thanked the deaf theatre stages that gave him the opportunity to showcase his talent.

Through an interpreter, he said, "My dad, he was the best singer in our family, but he was in a car accident and he became paralysed from the neck down and he no longer was able to sing. Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero. I want to thank all the wonderful deaf theatre stages, where I was allowed and given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor."

