Oscars 2022: 'CODA's Big Win To Will Smith-Chris Rock Feud, Major Highlights Of The Event

Hollywood's biggest star-studded evening of the year, Oscars 2022, was held at the Dolby Theatre. The evening was a rollercoaster ride of fun, emotions and drama. From Apple's CODA, the first film of the streaming giant won Best Picture to Will Smith and Chris Rock's feud, several moments made the event memorable. Here are the major highlights of the show.

CODA bags Best Picture at Oscars 2022

The drama musical, helmed by Sian Heder, CODA, won the Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards. The film is an adaptation of the French drama La Famille Belier and has several deaf actors in its ensemble. The film was nominated for three categories and won all of them.

Hearing-impaired Troy Kutsar receives signed applause from the audience

Troy Kutsar scripted history as he became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar in acting for his portrayal of Frank Rossi in CODA. As the actor marched towards the stage to receive his award, the audience clapped in sign language while giving him a standing ovation. In his speech, the actor remembered his father and further thanked all the deaf theatres that gave him a chance to showcase his craft. His speech made everyone emotional including the interpreter.

The loudest applause at Oscar. Congratulations to #CODA and Troy. A deserve and win for disability representation. pic.twitter.com/gaTSizuDcG — Qhiel (@imaqhiel) March 28, 2022

Jane Campion became the third woman director to win an Oscar

Jane Campion took home the Best Director award for the Netflix film Power Of The Dog. Kathryn Bigelow, in 2010 dor The Hurt Locker, and Chloe Zhao, in 2021 for Nomadland, are the other two women to win the award. Power Of The Dog was nominated for 12 awards but won only one.

Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina queer person to bag an Oscar in acting

Ariana DeBose won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story. The actor became the first queer person of colour to win an Academy Award in acting. In her speech, she mentioned how she found her strength in life through art and was a fan of cinema since childhood.

Hollywood observed a moment of silence in Ukraine's support

As the Russia-Ukraine war is a major concern for the entire world, the 94th Academy Award observed a moment of silence for the war-hit country and its people. Many celebrities also attended the award show dressed up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Benedict Cumberbatch also wore a badge to extend his support to the East European country.

Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for poking fun on Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Chris Rock got involved in a feud which became one of the wildest moments in Oscars' history. Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith playing the titular role in GI Jane 2 addressing her baldness, which is due to alopecia. Soon after the comment, Smith lost his cool, marched towards the stage and slapped Rock in the face. He also asked the comedian to keep his wife's name "out of his f****** mouth."

Later, in his award acceptance speech, Smith apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees but not Rock. On the other hand, Chris Rock declined to file a complaint against Smith over his violence on a global platform.

Image: AP