Last Updated:

Oscars 2022: Could Will Smith Lose His Award For Hitting Chris Rock On Stage?

In the now concluded Oscars 2022 event, Will Smith had punched comedian Christ Rock while he was performing his set on stage for cracking a joke on his wife.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Oscars 2022, Will Smith

Image: AP


The Oscars suddenly witnessed a scene like no other when Will Smith took offence to a joke made by Host Chris Rock. In between the award ceremony, Chris Rock who was performing a set was smacked by Will Smith who lost his cool as the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith playing the titular role in GI Jane 2 addressing her baldness, which is due to a condition called alopecia. While the feud became the highlight of the ceremony, Smith apologised to the Academy for punching Rock moments before he won the Best Actor award for King Richard.

Nearly 10 minutes after the incident, Smith won the award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his latest film King Richard. Smith also warned Chris Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. 

Watch Will Smith slap video here:

Could Will Smith lose his Oscar for hitting Chris Rock on stage?

The question was raised after several comments on Twitter highlighted the Academy's strict guidelines in its code of conduct against such cases. Given that this was a physical assault, many believe that Will Smith could be asked to hand over his award. After getting a backlash from citizens, the Academy posted a statement clarifying it 'does not condone violence of any form.'

READ | Will Smith slaps Chris Rock over joke on wife's Alopecia condition; know all about it

As per the Academy's code of conduct, released in 2017 following the sexual misconduct scandal that wrecked the industry, it focuses on the importance of "upholding the Academy’s values", like inclusion, fostering supportive environments, and "respect for human dignity". Back then, AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson had said that "members must behave ethically by upholding the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity."

READ | Oscars 2022: Will Smith apologises to the Academy after punching comedian Chris Rock

Will Smith, on the other hand, had broken down in tears, during his winning speech and thanked Venus and Serena Williams for trusting him with their story. He concluded his speech by apologising to the Academy and his fellow nominees. The actor said, "I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees."

READ | Oscars 2022: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after latter’s joke on his wife Jada Pinkett
READ | Oscars 2022 Live updates: 'CODA' bags Best Picture, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win big
READ | Zane Smith wins Truck Series race at COTA in double overtime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Oscars 2022, Will Smith, Chris Rock
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND