Oscars 2022: Could Will Smith Lose His Award For Hitting Chris Rock On Stage?

The Oscars suddenly witnessed a scene like no other when Will Smith took offence to a joke made by Host Chris Rock. In between the award ceremony, Chris Rock who was performing a set was smacked by Will Smith who lost his cool as the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith playing the titular role in GI Jane 2 addressing her baldness, which is due to a condition called alopecia. While the feud became the highlight of the ceremony, Smith apologised to the Academy for punching Rock moments before he won the Best Actor award for King Richard.

Nearly 10 minutes after the incident, Smith won the award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his latest film King Richard. Smith also warned Chris Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

Watch Will Smith slap video here:

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on #Oscars 2022 stage over latter’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett; the actor later apologised in an emotional Best Actor Award acceptance speech#WATCH the viral video here - pic.twitter.com/PSTORoikXy — Republic (@republic) March 28, 2022

Could Will Smith lose his Oscar for hitting Chris Rock on stage?

The question was raised after several comments on Twitter highlighted the Academy's strict guidelines in its code of conduct against such cases. Given that this was a physical assault, many believe that Will Smith could be asked to hand over his award. After getting a backlash from citizens, the Academy posted a statement clarifying it 'does not condone violence of any form.'

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

As per the Academy's code of conduct, released in 2017 following the sexual misconduct scandal that wrecked the industry, it focuses on the importance of "upholding the Academy’s values", like inclusion, fostering supportive environments, and "respect for human dignity". Back then, AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson had said that "members must behave ethically by upholding the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity."

Will Smith, on the other hand, had broken down in tears, during his winning speech and thanked Venus and Serena Williams for trusting him with their story. He concluded his speech by apologising to the Academy and his fellow nominees. The actor said, "I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees."