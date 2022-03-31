Oscars 2022: Despite Academy Claims, Will Smith Not Asked To Leave After Altercation?

In a shocking turn of events, Will Smith created quite a stir on Sunday night of Oscars 2022 after he slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face. The altercation between the two happened after Chris made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Though Will has apologised for his actions during the award ceremony, still the controversy refuses to fade away.

Earlier, in the day, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said that Will Smith was asked to leave for Sunday's Oscars after hitting Chris Rock but refused, but the sources reveal something else.

Was Will Smith really asked to leave after an altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars?

On March 30, the Academy stated that it attempted to remove Will Smith from the audience but the latter did not agree. The actor went on to win the Best Actor performance for King Richard later that night. As per Variety, the sources reveal that though some of the Academy members wanted Smith removed from the Dolby Theatre they also mentioned that no such request was ever made.

However, another person revealed that Will Smith was asked to leave by the Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

Sources say, 'Production wanted Smith to stay'

Another source inside the Dolby Theatre, Will Packer, told the website that he and the production officially wanted Smith to stay for the whole show, but another witness refused that the producer urged Smith to remain present. Soon after the feud, several celebs including Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper had close conversations with Smith in the theatre, while Washington and Perry reportedly consoled him.

Academy condemns Will Smith's assault on Chris Rock

The film academy earlier condemned Smith's onstage slap to Rock. But, it used stronger language on Wednesday. The Academy released a statement following the feud between Will and Rock as it noted, "Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience at that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event."

Image: AP