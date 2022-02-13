Oscars 2022: Did You Know 'Dune' 1984 Version Was Also Nominated For Academy Awards?

Sci-Fi adventure flick Dune has been one of the most talked-about films in recent years. Apart from the name of Denis Villeneuve being attached to it, the film achieved a casting coup to get numerous popular stars as a part of the cast. Apart from the magnanimous commercial success it garnered, the movie also fared well among critics as it was among the nominations at the Oscars.

The movie is based on a 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. However, it was not the first adaptation as a film. The novel was first made into a movie by David Lynch in 1984. While the first film could not make much a mark at that time, it had also been nominated at the Oscars.

1984 Dune had been nominated for the Best Sound category at the Oscars. Incidentally, the latest version has also been nominated in the same category, apart from other nominations.

Dune 1984 and Dune 2021 nominated in same category

Meanwhile, the 2021 Dune was nominated for numerous categories in the Academy Awards nominations this year. It was nominated in various categories, the major ones being Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, apart from other categories like Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

The artists, who had worked on the sound of the film were Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett.

The 1984 Dune was nominated for only the Best Sound at the Academy Awards and no other award. Bill Varney, Steve Maslow, Kevin O'Connell and Nelson Stoll were the artists who had worked on the sound at that time.

Dune movie differences

The 1984 version starred Kyle MacLachlan, Leonardo Cimino, Brad Dourif, José Ferrer, Linda Hunt, Freddie Jones, Richard Jordan. The 2021 version stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

While the first version was a failure at the box office, the latest version earned around $400 million at the box office.

The plot of both the films was revolving around Paul Atreides and his journey to the desert planet Arrakis for protecting his family and the war with malevolent forces proving a hurdle for his mission.