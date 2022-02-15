Oscars 2022 Fan-Favorite: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Not Eligible; Read To Know Why

The Academy Awards recently announced that fans will be able to support their favourite films at the 94th edition of the event via a new category called, Oscars Fan Favourite. The new category will allow fans to support their favourite films via Twitter by tweeting with the hashtags #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes up to 20 times per day.

As soon as the news was announced, fans of DC's 2021 movie Zack Snyder's Justice League trended the movie along with #OscarsFanFavorite. However, even after the tremendous support from fans, Synder's Cut is not eligible for the Oscars Fan Favourite category.

Zack Snyder's Justice League not eligible for Oscars Fan Favourite

Much to the dismay of fans, Zack Snyder's Justice League is officially not eligible for the Fan Favorite category at the Oscars 2022. As per Decider, the criteria for the eligibility in the category says that any entry in the Fan Favorite category must be a film that is already eligible for the 94th Academy Awards, and Zack Snyder's Justice League is not eligible for Oscars 2022. The official site of Academy Awards shared a list of movies that are eligible for the category, unfortunately, Synder's Cut didn't make it to the list.

There’s no way we are not getting #OscarsFanFavorite this time. Keep tweeting everyone 🤞 — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) February 15, 2022

My favourite film of 2021 was Zack Snyder’s Justice League!!! #Oscarsfanfavorite #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/lUARwtRKXf — Kayniac (@KayneIvor) February 14, 2022

Yet, to me, it was one of the best movies of 2021. pic.twitter.com/Lt1gOyaaPn — Z (@AMagicWriter) February 15, 2022

Zack Snyder's Justice League often referred to as the "Snyder Cut", is the 2021 director's cut of the 2017 American superhero film Justice League. After Synder stepped down from DC's 2016 movie Justice League, filmmaker Joss Whedon was called in to replace Synder. Although Synder has almost finished the film, there were 40 days of reshoot left. Whedon took over and changed several aspects of the movie including writing and directing additional scenes, as well as reshooting a large portion of the film, which changed many aspects of it.

The film was a commercial and critical failure and Synder's fans demanded the original cut of the movie to be released. Immediately after the theatrical release of the 2016 Justice League, fans created an online petition to release the "Snyder Cut" that gained more than 180,000 signatures. The movement, which used the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on social media, began before fans had any knowledge that a Snyder cut of Justice League actually existed.

Image: Instagram/@snydercut