Oscars 2022: French President Emmanuel Macron Extends Wishes To ‘CODA’ Team For Big Win

Image: Twitter/@bluxensky, AP


The prestigious Oscars 2022 took place on March 27, 2022, and included some notable moments and historic wins that will be remembered for the years to come. One film that won big at the Academy Awards was CODA, which bagged the awards for Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role which was awarded to Troy Kotsur, and Writing (Adapted Screenplay). Several individuals congratulated the CODA team including France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated team 'CODA'

French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter after the Apple TV+ film won big at the Academy Awards and extended his wishes to the team. He penned down a congratulatory tweet and told netizens that the film takes a deeper look at disability and the experience of caregivers. Translated in English, he wrote, "The film Coda, adaptation of The Bélier family, won the Oscar for best film in Hollywood. A big congratulations to its producers, French, and to the teams who make it a success abroad. With this film, they look at disability and the experience of caregivers."

Read the tweet here:

CODA was helmed by Sian Heder and stands for 'Child of Deaf Adults.' The film won big at the event as it surpassed some popular titles like The Power of the Dog, Belfast, King Richard, Dune, and West Side Story. The film saw Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Troy Kotsur and others in pivotal roles. Troy Kotsur also made history as he became the second deaf actor to take home an Oscar for his work on screen. As he walked up to the stage at the Dolby Theatre, the audience rose from their seats to give him a silent clap as they cheered him on.

Troy Kotsur also made a heartwarming and emotional speech as he received his awards. He remembered his dad during his speech, who was a singer, who met with an accident that paralysed him. Translated by an interpreter, according to New York Times, he said, "Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero. I want to thank all the wonderful deaf theatre stages, where I was allowed and given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor."

Image: Twitter/@bluxensky, AP

