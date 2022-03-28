Oscars 2022: From Will Smith's 1st Oscar To Troy Kotsur's Win, Stars Who Made History

Quick links:
With CODA winning an Oscar for Best Picture and actor Will Smith grabbing one for the first time under the Best Actor category, several made the award show more memorable. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony that took place at the Dolby Theatre in LA, witnessed the who’s who from the Hollywood fraternity, marking their presence at the gala affair. With several unfolding events that took place this year, the Oscars 2022 were really special.
Several winners during the Award show made history by bagging the trophy while being the trendsetters. Much of the night’s attention will undoubtedly be on Smith after a confrontation with Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett.
With the diversity in this year’s crop of Oscar nominees, audiences saw a number of milestones set this year.
CODA was the first film produced by a streaming service to win Best Picture. It won three overall.
For the first time ever in the history of Oscars, it has happened that an actor got on the stage and slapped the presenter. Will Smith left many speechless after a seemingly heated moment on stage with comedian Chris Rock. Viewers were left stunned when Smith took the stage and appeared to strike Rock after the comedian’s joke about his wife.
“I want to apologise to the Academy,” Smith said about the moment on stage. “I want to apologise to my fellow nominees,” he added.
