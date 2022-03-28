Oscars 2022: From Will Smith's 1st Oscar To Troy Kotsur's Win, Stars Who Made History

With CODA winning an Oscar for Best Picture and actor Will Smith grabbing one for the first time under the Best Actor category, several made the award show more memorable. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony that took place at the Dolby Theatre in LA, witnessed the who’s who from the Hollywood fraternity, marking their presence at the gala affair. With several unfolding events that took place this year, the Oscars 2022 were really special.

Several winners during the Award show made history by bagging the trophy while being the trendsetters. Much of the night’s attention will undoubtedly be on Smith after a confrontation with Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett.

Stars who made history at Oscars 2022

With the diversity in this year’s crop of Oscar nominees, audiences saw a number of milestones set this year.

CODA was the first film produced by a streaming service to win Best Picture. It won three overall. READ | Baffled fans react as Oscars 'In Memoriam' fails to mention Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar

Ariana DeBose became the first queer Black woman to win an acting award, taking home Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.

Troy Kotsur of CODA became the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting.

Dune won the most awards, with six.

The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion became the third woman to win the best director.

Actor Will Smith won his first Oscars for Best Actor for his role in the film, King Richards

For the first time ever in the history of Oscars, it has happened that an actor got on the stage and slapped the presenter. Will Smith left many speechless after a seemingly heated moment on stage with comedian Chris Rock. Viewers were left stunned when Smith took the stage and appeared to strike Rock after the comedian’s joke about his wife.

“I want to apologise to the Academy,” Smith said about the moment on stage. “I want to apologise to my fellow nominees,” he added.

(Image: AP)