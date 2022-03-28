Last Updated:

Oscars 2022: Here's How Popular Comedians Are Reacting To Will Smith And Chris Rock's Feud

Ever since the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock broke out at Oscars 2022, popular comics have taken to social media to stand in support of Rock.

Written By
Mamta Raut
oscars 2022

Image: Instagram/@kathygriffin /@teamcobrien /AP


The biggest shock at Oscars 2022 came when Men In Black star Will Smith literally slapped Chris Rock on live TV after the comedian poked fun at the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock, who was on stage to announce the award for documentary feature, made a punchline out of Jada's bald hairstyle. This prompted Smith to rush on the stage to confront him. Ever since the altercation broke out, popular comics have taken to social media to stand in support of Chris Rock.

They slammed Will Smith for setting a dangerous example on how to react to comedians. From Kathy Griffin to Conan O'Brien, took to Twitter to react to the entire facade. Take a look at it below:

Comedians slam Will Smith

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Republic (@republicworld)

Kathy Griffin

Comedian Kathy Griffin called Will Smith's reaction a 'bad practice' as she condemned the actor for physically assaulting a comedian. She wrote, "Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

Conan O'Brien

Conon O'Brien who previously called it quits for his late-night talk show, tweeted that he is in need of a show to address Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation. He wrote, "Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?"

London Hughes

Comic London Hughes made a statement calling out Will Smith's violent nature. She wrote, "Lol so public assault is the answer to an insensitive joke in 2022??! Good to know. I’ll be doing my next Netflix special over Zoom."

A few more reactions:

Academy responds to Will Smith & Chris Rock's altercation

The Academy Awards have also released an official statement claiming that they 'do not condone violence' in any form. They stated, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world". Oscars 2022 was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. 

Tags: oscars 2022, Will Smith, chris rock
First Published:
