Oscars 2022: Here's How You Can Watch 'CODA', 'Dune' And Other Academy Award-winning Films

The Oscars 2022 winners have been announced, with films like CODA, Dune, King Richard, The Power Of The Dog winning it big at the award ceremony. CODA landed awards under categories like Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder, while Dune led the tally with 6 awards, all in crafts categories. The Eyes of Tammy Faye also won multiple accolades at Oscars 2022. Here's how you can watch these films on various streaming platforms.

CODA

The biggest winner when it comes to films, CODA is available on Apple TV+. The drama film is about the hearing daughter of deaf adults who pursues a singing career and stars Emilia Jones alongside Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin among others.

Dune

The film grabbed as many as six Oscars from a total of 11 nods at the Oscars in categories such as editing, score, production, design, cinematography and visual effects. The movie is available for streaming on HBO Max. It stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Fugerson, Jason Mamoa among others.

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion became the third woman to take home the best direction award for the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer. The film is available for watching on Netflix.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Actor Jessica Chastain made it big at the Oscars by grabbing the Best Actress for the film, an American biographical drama helmed by Michael Showalter. The film is available to stream on HBO Max.

King Richard

Will Smith grabbed his first-ever Best Actor Oscar award for King Richard, which chronicles the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The film is available on the streaming platform HBO Max.

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's directorial venture West Side Story bagged an impressive seven Academy Awards nominations, of which it won the Supporting actress. It is available for viewing on Disney+ and HBO Max.

