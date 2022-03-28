Oscars 2022: Jamie, Jason Momoa & More Stars Don Blue Ribbons In Solidarity With Ukraine

The 94th Academy Awards turned really special this year after stars lent support to the victims of Ukraine amid the crisis the nation has been facing ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-scale military operation there. This happened at the red carpet of the gala event where the stars expressed their solidarity by adding the Ukrainian flag colour to their glamorous outfits.

Among the stars who extended their support include Jamie Lee Curtis, Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more who included blue ribbons that say "with refugees" in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Stars lend support to Ukraine on Oscars 2022 amid crisis

While speaking to ET on the red carpet, the Halloween actor Curtis explained why the cause is one she cares about greatly. Sharing her thoughts on the same, the Halloween actor explained that she just wants to represent the refugee crisis, let people wake up and realize that this is a humanitarian crisis.” She further told the leading outlet that the refugee crisis is very real. “The displaced people are very real. They need help, they need homes, and they need support," she added.

Apart from Curtis, Benedict Cumberbatch, too, expressed support for Ukrainians. He sported the Ukrainian flag colours, in a pin on his suit jacket, after he shared a poignant message for the country while receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star a few days ago. Jason on the other hand, donned a blue handkerchief in the colours of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow - in the pocket of his formal suit.

IMAGE: Instagram/JamieLeeCurtis/Encelebridass/WlCucumberbatch