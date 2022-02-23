Oscars 2022: Major Academy Awards To Not Air Live? Here’s All You Need To Know

As the Academy Awards is set to air live in March 2022, the organizers recently unveiled a new set of information regarding the event going on air. It was recently confirmed that numerous Academy awards categories will not be presented live. According to Variety, this year's Academy Awards event will be more streamlined and television-friendly during which eight categories will be awarded off air and will then be edited to the broadcast.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the list of nominations in which it was revealed how Kenneth Branagh made history as he received seven nominations in individual categories for Belfast. The Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022.

Oscars 2022 will not air live

Academy President David Rubin recently issued a letter stating that after carefully listening to feedback and suggestions from the film community, their network partner, and all those who love the Oscars, they needed to make a few decisions about the broadcast that was in the best interest of the future of their show and organization. While shedding light on how they wanted to prioritize the television audience to increase viewer engagement and added that "every awards category must be featured on the television broadcast, though eight awards will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live broadcast begins."

Furthermore, it was also mentioned that those categories will not be presented in the pre-show nor on the red carpet, instead, the in-person ceremony at the Dolby Theatre will begin one hour earlier to present eight awards categories before the live telecast will begin. The presentation will then be edited by their team and will be added to the live telecast.

Adding to it, it was also informed that all the nominees in all awards categories will be identified on-air and the winners’ acceptance speeches will be aired live. The letter further stated that the flow of the show will not change for people watching the event from home.

The categories that will be presented off-air are namely Documentary (Short Subject), Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Short Film (Animated), Short Film (Live Action), and Sound. On the other hand, the categories that will be presented on-air include Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Documentary (Feature), International Feature Film, Music (Original Song), Visual Effects, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Writing (Original Screenplay).

Oscar Nominations 2022

Best Female actors in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley- The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose- West Side Story

Judi Dench- Belfast

Kirsten Dunst- The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis- King Richard... Click Here to check the full list

Image: AP