Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Roundup: All Quirky Outfits, Couples Who Made Heads Turn & More

Quick links:
Kristen Stewart made a stellar red carpet appearance at the 94th Academy Awards. The Twilight star was spotted hand in hand with fiancee Dylan Meyer making it red-carpet official.
Julia Fox made a stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a skintight black leather gown that clung to her lithe frame, by Han Kjobenhavn.
Timothee Chalamet's outfit was compared to Jungkook’s outfit from BTS' recent performance at the Seoul concert. He wore a shimmery cropped and trousers and accessorised it with a necklace.
At the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Janelle Monae aced a black coloured cut-out dress. She carried it with black heels and the same coloured small handbag.
Iconic singer Billie Eilish donned an all-black ensemble. Her black floor-length dress had layer upon layer of black ruffle, leaving her arms almost completely hidden.
Wesley Snipes made heads turn as he wore shorts to the Oscars Red Carpet. The presenter looked dapper in a wine coloured outfit.
Sisters Chloe and Hailey Bailey made a daring red-carpet debut at Oscars 2022. Chloe's barely-there dress grabbed eyeballs, while Hailey looked like a mermaid in a sea-green cut-out dress.
Niecy Nash made red carpet appearance with her wife Jessica Betts and their vibes were best described as pure romance.
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith turned heads in jaw-dropping looks. While Will was all suited up in black, Jada Pinkett wore a beautiful floor length flowy gown.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.