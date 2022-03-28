Last Updated:

Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Roundup: All Quirky Outfits, Couples Who Made Heads Turn & More

From Kristen Stewart to Wesley Snipes, celebs and couples who made heads turn at Oscars 2022 Red Carpet. Have a look here:

Written By
Swati Singh
Kristen Stewart
Image: Instagram/@platicandodepelis

Kristen Stewart made a stellar red carpet appearance at the 94th Academy Awards. The Twilight star was spotted hand in hand with fiancee Dylan Meyer making it red-carpet official.

Julia Fox
Image: Instagram/@fashionspaceofficial

Julia Fox made a stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a skintight black leather gown that clung to her lithe frame, by Han Kjobenhavn.

Timothee Chalamet
Image: Instagram/@platicandodepelis

Timothee Chalamet's outfit was compared to Jungkook’s outfit from BTS' recent performance at the Seoul concert. He wore a shimmery cropped  and trousers and accessorised it with a necklace.

Janelle Monae
Image: Instagram/@monaedroid

At the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Janelle Monae aced a black coloured cut-out dress. She carried it with black heels and the same coloured small handbag.

Billie Eilish
Image: Instagram/@billieeilish_la

Iconic singer Billie Eilish donned an all-black ensemble. Her black floor-length dress had layer upon layer of black ruffle, leaving her arms almost completely hidden.

Wesley Snipes
Image: Instagram/@emperorwudan

Wesley Snipes made heads turn as he wore shorts to the Oscars Red Carpet. The presenter looked dapper in a wine coloured outfit.

Chloe and Hailey Bailey
Image: Instagram/@hallemyariel2

Sisters Chloe and Hailey Bailey made a daring red-carpet debut at Oscars 2022. Chloe's barely-there dress grabbed eyeballs, while Hailey looked like a mermaid in a sea-green cut-out dress.

Niecy Nash
Image: Instagram/@thequeerreview

Niecy Nash made red carpet appearance with her wife Jessica Betts and their vibes were best described as pure romance.

Will Smith
Image: AP

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith turned heads in jaw-dropping looks. While Will was all suited up in black, Jada Pinkett wore a beautiful floor length flowy gown.

Rihanna
Image: Twitter/@RihVengeance

Rihanna displayed her blossoming baby bump in a sheer black gown as she arrived at Jay-Z's star-studded Oscar party in Los Angeles.

Tags: oscars 2022, julia fox, kristen stewart
