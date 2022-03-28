Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Roundup: All Quirky Outfits, Couples Who Made Heads Turn & More

Last Updated: 28th March, 2022 23:34 IST

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith turned heads in jaw-dropping looks. While Will was all suited up in black, Jada Pinkett wore a beautiful floor length flowy gown.

Niecy Nash made red carpet appearance with her wife Jessica Betts and their vibes were best described as pure romance.

Iconic singer Billie Eilish donned an all-black ensemble. Her black floor-length dress had layer upon layer of black ruffle, leaving her arms almost completely hidden.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Janelle Monae aced a black coloured cut-out dress. She carried it with black heels and the same coloured small handbag.

Timothee Chalamet's outfit was compared to Jungkook’s outfit from BTS' recent performance at the Seoul concert. He wore a shimmery cropped and trousers and accessorised it with a necklace.

Julia Fox made a stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a skintight black leather gown that clung to her lithe frame, by Han Kjobenhavn.

Kristen Stewart made a stellar red carpet appearance at the 94th Academy Awards. The Twilight star was spotted hand in hand with fiancee Dylan Meyer making it red-carpet official.

