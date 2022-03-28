Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Zoe Kravitz, Zendaya And More Stars Raise Glamour Quotient

Quick links:
Zoë Kravitz stunned the fashion police in a light pink-coloured gown. However, her hair tied into a tight bun turned out to be a major highlight of her look.
Zendaya made several heads turn as she dolled up in this shimmery outfit matched with subtle accessories.
Oscars 2022 host Regina Hall raised the glamour quotient in a light brown-coloured gown with dramatic sheer sleeves.
The power couple, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons hit the Oscars to mark the celebration of their first Oscar nominations for performances in 'The Power Of The Dog.'
Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith looked vibrant as they walked the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet.
