Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Zoe Kravitz, Zendaya And More Stars Raise Glamour Quotient

Last Updated: 28th March, 2022 07:27 IST

Jessica Chastain's shimmery gown stole several hearts at the event. To note, the actor has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.'

The power couple, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons hit the Oscars to mark the celebration of their first Oscar nominations for performances in 'The Power Of The Dog.'

Zendaya made several heads turn as she dolled up in this shimmery outfit matched with subtle accessories.

Zoë Kravitz stunned the fashion police in a light pink-coloured gown. However, her hair tied into a tight bun turned out to be a major highlight of her look.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.