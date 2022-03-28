Last Updated:

Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Zoe Kravitz, Zendaya And More Stars Raise Glamour Quotient

As the Oscars 2022 is here, check out the red carpet looks of Zendaya, Will Smith, Kristen Dunst, Zoe Kravitz and more stars who appeared at the event in style.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Oscars 2022
1/8
Image:Instagram@madamefigarohk

Zoë Kravitz stunned the fashion police in a light pink-coloured gown. However, her hair tied into a tight bun turned out to be a major highlight of her look. 

Oscars 2022
2/8
Image:Instagram@zendaya.lovers__

Zendaya made several heads turn as she dolled up in this shimmery outfit matched with subtle accessories. 

Oscars 2022
3/8
Image:Instagram@theacademy

Andrew Garfield played safe and looked suave in an all-black formal look.

Oscars 2022
4/8
Image:Instagram@theacademy

Oscars 2022 host Regina Hall raised the glamour quotient in a light brown-coloured gown with dramatic sheer sleeves.

Oscars 2022
5/8
Image:Instagram@theacademy

The power couple, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons hit the Oscars to mark the celebration of their first Oscar nominations for performances in 'The Power Of The Dog.'

Oscars 2022
6/8
Image:Instagram@theacademy

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith looked vibrant as they walked the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet.

Oscars 2022
7/8
Image:Instagram@theacademy

Wanda Sykes looked ravishing in an all-white formal suit with a buttoned-up shirt. 

Oscars 2022
8/8
Image:Instagram@theacademy

Jessica Chastain's shimmery gown stole several hearts at the event. To note, the actor has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Oscars 2022, 94th Academy Awards, Zendaya
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Oscars 2022: Will Smith-Jada to Kourtney-Travis, power couples who graced the red carpet

Oscars 2022: Will Smith-Jada to Kourtney-Travis, power couples who graced the red carpet
In Pics | From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, Indian artists who brought home Oscar

In Pics | From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, Indian artists who brought home Oscar
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com