Oscars 2022: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Roped In To Host Hollywood's Gala Night

The 2022 Academy Awards have been creating a buzz among the fans ever since it announced the nominations. Now, much to the development, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

According to Variety, the three cosmic forces are finalising details to host this year's Academy Awards. The three stars appear to be the only emcees in the mix for the award ceremony, despite several scenarios that telecast creatives have been discussing.

Producer Will Packer has been in meetings for weeks trying to find the right choice for Hollywood's biggest night. Scenarios that Packer had been toying with included a three-act structure, which would showcase a different pair of emcees every hour. A laundry list of top talent has met with Packer over the past weeks, including 'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm who exited talks over the weekend, according to sources of the international outlet.

The hosts will be formally announced on 'Good Morning America' soon. On Sunday, Schumer posted a lengthy Instagram slideshow with some of her biggest career highlights, with the ominous caption "Big fun news coming.'" If the things would go as planned by the makers then each emcee will host one hour of the show. This marks the first time in three years that the Oscars will have a host. Prominent personality Jimmy Kimmel last hosted the ceremony in 2018 and 2017.

Other hosts in the past decade have included Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Crystal, and the dual partnership of James Franco and Anne Hathaway.

In 2018, Kevin Hart was announced as the host for the 2019 Oscars but the comedian-actor stepped down from the role after the organisation that hosts the event, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, asked him to apologise for past homophobic tweets made by Hart.

Meanwhile, the Academy announced this year's nominees earlier this month. Films like The Power of the Dog led the pack with 12 total nominations, followed by Dune with 10 nods. This year, the 94th annual Academy Awards will be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on March 27.

Image: AP